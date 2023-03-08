Mazel tov to these Jews in the community for their various success stories!

Gina Horwitz, associate director of philanthropy and alumni relations at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS), has retired after 12 years as a leading fundraiser for Wayne State University. Raising millions during her time at the college, Horwitz will be remembered fondly by a long list of colleagues, faculty and donors. Donations to Wayne State support students and faculty with scholarships, teaching, programs and research. Horwitz was instrumental in helping many donors create lasting endowments that will continue supporting students’ education in perpetuity. In addition to fundraising on behalf of CLAS academic programs, Horwitz was passionate about raising funds for unique student experiences, including the renowned Junior Year in Munich study abroad program and the Center for Peace and Conflict Studies (CPCS).

T’ruah, the Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, has named Andy Levin the winner of the Raphael Lemkin Human Rights Award for 2023. He will be given the award at a dinner May 10 in New York City. A former member of Congress, union organizer, human rights activist, workforce policy expert and green energy entrepreneur, Levin brought his unique expertise to the halls of Congress as the proud representative for Michigan’s 9th District from 2018 to 2022. He has long been active in the spiritual and social justice life of the Jewish community. Until his election to Congress, he served as president of Reconstructionist Congregation T’chiyah and as chair of the steering committee of Detroit Jews for Justice, an organization he helped create to fight for racial and economic justice in Detroit.

Williams, Williams, Rattner & Plunkett, P.C. is pleased to announce that Jeremy Manson has been elected shareholder. Jeremy focuses his litigation practice on business, real estate, employment, and probate matters on behalf of individuals, small businesses and large corporations. Jeremy is an active member of the legal community, serves on the board of directors of the Michigan State University College of Law Alumni Association, and is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, the Oakland County Bar Association and the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee has named a global organization as one of its 2023 nominees, with one of its active members and leaders based here in Metro Detroit. Alisa Peskin-Shepherd, principal of Transitions Legal and a family law attorney who specializes in Collaborative Practice, serves on the equity and inclusion (IDEA) committee and the Grow Membership committee for the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP).

The Nobel committee nominated IACP for its global efforts in conflict resolution. The Transitions Legal team brings these practices and perspectives to southeast Michigan family law cases. Collaborative Practice is a unique dispute resolution model that provides families the opportunity to reduce the negative impacts of separation by working cooperatively with teams of specially trained legal, financial and mental health professionals who educate, support and guide couples toward respectful resolutions, without resorting to litigation or acrimony.