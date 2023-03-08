Metro Detroit Student to Student does its first presentation at Pershing High School.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, a team of Jewish high school students presented at a history class taught by Mark Catani at Pershing High School in Detroit to explain what Jewishness means to them.

This was the first presentation by Metro Detroit Student to Student, a program coordinated by Sam Dubin (assistant director/director of media relations of the JCRC/AJC in Detroit), along with Sam Kole (AJC Young Leadership associate) and Tamara Lopes (JCRC/AJC community associate). Pastor Sterling Brewer of King David Baptist Church and Executive Committee member of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity also attended this presentation.

One of the Student to Student team members, Meredith Shapiro, a junior at Cranbrook/Kingswood Upper School, described her visit to Pershing High School. “At the beginning of the day, my fellow Student to Student representatives and I met at a Starbucks — a convenient place to talk about what we were going to discuss. We talked about the different points we want to highlight and what we should really expect.”

The students then carpooled with the adult facilitators to Pershing

High School in Detroit, at which point they were signed in at the office and led to the classroom. The students spoke for about an hour to a group of 20-30 students about various facets of Judaism.

Another member of the Student to Student team, Julia Feber, also a high school junior, did the introduction to Judaism, and then, Feber explains, “We each took turns presenting the material — alternating who did the speaking.”

In addition to discussing their personal backgrounds, the presenters covered a range of topics including, according to Shapiro, “holidays, different traditions, what it means to keep Shabbat, the different branches of Judaism, the Holocaust and even the Jewish impact on the civil rights movement.”

Feber felt surprised by what her audience did not already know about Jewishness.

“I was raised in a majority Jewish environment: I went to a Jewish day school and I go to shul. I was surprised by what the students did not know,” Feber said.

When she said, “Raise your hand if you have heard of the Holocaust,” she got some response, but not much. “Raise your hand if you have heard of Chanukah” got a better response; lots of students know something about Chanukah. “Raise your hand if you have heard of Rosh Hashanah,” not so much.

“Pretty much no one knew about Rosh Hashanah,” Feber said. “We asked them what percentage of America is Jewish, and we got answers like ‘40%’ and ‘50%.’ They were shocked when we told them that the right answer is less than 2%.”

Feber and Shapiro agree that hands-on segments of the presentations drew the most engagement from their audience.

“The students perked up when we passed around a prop, no more sitting on their hands. The props worked,” Feber said.

One of the presenters brought a shofar, which Shapiro sounded. Many of the Pershing students also tried to sound the shofar. Another presenter brought sugar cookies with sprinkles from a kosher bakery. The Pershing students enjoyed that treat, which Shapiro describes as what she used to get in day care and would expect to see at a post-Yom Kippur break the fast. The presenters passed around a Chanukah menorah. “As much as we did work to engage the group, I think it was definitely the hands-on aspects that were most engaging,” Shapiro said.

The Metro Detroit team of presenters include Jewish students from different backgrounds. In Shapiro’s words, “We have everything ranging from Reform to Chabad Lubavitch.”

Shapiro feels proud to take part in Student to Student “because I believe the majority of antisemitism nowadays stems from ignorance and merely not knowing about Judaism so much from facts,” she said. “I think that the work we’re doing sort of breaks down barriers and lets people meet Jews, to know more about Jews.”

Sam Dubin sees the same benefit in Student to Student, which works at “really preventing antisemitism before it even starts.” Dubin and the Student to Student leadership are actively involved in scheduling presentations at other schools in the Metro Detroit area.

Student to Student began 30 years ago as a program of the Jewish Community Relations Board of St. Louis. As the program expanded, JCRC St. Louis handed it to a new entity, Be the Narrative, which coordinates Student to Student in several communities around the country — now including Metro Detroit.