Parshat Ki Tisa: Exodus 30:11-34:35; Numbers 19:1-22; Ezekiel 36:16-38.

This week’s Torah portion serves as a pivotal point for Moshe and the Bnei Yisrael’s relationship with God — but in two very opposite and distinct ways. By the end of our parshah, the Bnei Yisrael have betrayed God while Moshe has had the most intimate encounter with God of anyone before or since.

As a result of the nation’s betrayal, God withdraws from direct association with them. The nation mourns, grieving the spiritual vacancy. The darkness cast upon the people is juxtaposed to the brightness exuded by Moshe. Moshe’s face radiates light — literally. The glow is somehow a result of his encounter with God.

The Torah is somewhat vague about how Moshe acquired this extraordinary quality. Rabbinic literature and commentaries pose several explanations for the source of Moshe’s newly acquired countenance. One explanation in particular offers a fascinating insight into the relationship between God and Moshe and an instructive lesson on the role of parents’ responsibility to their children.

Earlier in our parshah, Moshe negotiates for, perhaps, the boldest request of his life. A request born out of the deepest desire to connect to the Divine. Moshe asks to see God and to behold Him in all his glory. God emphatically denies Moshe’s request; it is simply impossible for a human being to see God’s face and live. But, God relents slightly — it is possible to catch a glimpse — to take in a small and indirect glance, but only of God’s back. “And so,” God instructs Moshe, “I will rest you safely on a crevice of the mountain and shield you with my hand until it is safe to see me from the back.” It was this encounter with God, according to the midrash and cited by Rashi, God using His hand to shield Moshe from an encounter he could not bear, which left Moshe exuding light.

God demonstrated love and devotion to his faithful servant Moshe by setting clear boundaries, not granting permissive indulgence, even for a request that was heartfelt and deeply noble. Parents are often called upon to balance what they know to be in the best interest of their children with the children’s desire to pursue what is appealing and sometimes, at least on the surface, worthwhile and reasonable.

Moshe’s encounter with God reminds us that love for our children sometimes requires us to provide them with guidance, and even restrictions, that we know to be in their best interest. It is through loving guidance, shielding the next generation from the dangers they may be unaware of or the temptations they are drawn to, as difficult as it may be, which will ultimately help them exude the light of the Divine.

Rabbi Azaryeh Cohen is head of school at Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield.