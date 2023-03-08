Rachel Devries gives back to the community in wide-ranging, meaningful ways.

Rachel Devries of Berkley, a JN 36 Under 36 2023 winner, is this week’s Volunteer of the Week.

As a graduate of Hillel Day School and Frankel Jewish Academy, a lifelong member of Adat Shalom Synagogue and an alumna of Tamarack Camps, Devries’ upbringing in Jewish Metro Detroit was instrumental in cultivating her passion for giving back to the community.

Devries has volunteered her time and expertise to speak to students at Farber Hebrew Day School, MSU Hillel and Wayne State University Hillel on employment strategies and living a Jewish life post-college. As a career with Gesher Human Services and later as a passion project, Rachel has helped hundreds of individuals elevate their personal and professional lives through guidance, resume review, cover letter creation and interview preparation.

Devries has been volunteering bi-monthly for nearly four years for Henry Ford’s SandCastles grief support program, which offers grief support to children, teens and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

“The work I do with SandCastles is something I really value because my mom died when I was 9, and even though I had such a strong community I was raised in, I didn’t know how to grieve and cope with that,” Devries said. “I just think, ‘What if I had that program when I was younger?’”

Devries does arts and crafts and other projects with the children and teens to help them learn how to grieve and cope with their loss in a constructive and healthy way and help them understand there are other people like them who have experienced that pain.

She continues to elevate her community as the membership engagement manager for the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce and a participant in Leadership Oakland. Devries has served on committees of the Jewish Working Women’s Network, Partners in Torah Young Adults and Tamarack Camps’ Alumni.

The most fascinating volunteer endeavor Devries has undertaken is regularly donating blood for almost three years; specifically donating 16 units (2 gallons) of blood, 15 of those units given since COVID-19 began.

The first time Devries donated blood was in high school, which she describes as a scary, rough experience. The next time she gave blood was in college, when she passed out on the floor.

“That was one of my early experiences with giving blood and I was like, ‘Wow, this is awful,’” she recalled. “I really don’t like going to the doctor, I don’t love shots, I don’t love any of that stuff. I often get very dizzy.”

Flash forward to COVID and just as everyone was sitting at home, Devries was wondering what she could do to help the world get better.

“I wanted to think of a way I can give of myself,” Devries said. “I feel like sometimes we do good deeds that are easy for us to do, and I wanted to do something that would challenge me.”

Since COVID began, Devries has been donating blood every six to eight weeks or so.

On one hand, it has been good practice for being in a doctor’s office and making it a little easier on herself when she needed to give blood or get a shot. But mostly it’s been because of her desire to help people during the pandemic, with every donation of her blood possibly saving someone’s life as a motivating factor.

Sometimes, but not always, Devries still passes out when giving blood. She often still gets dizzy and needs some extra care.

“But I continue to do it because it does scare me, and it’s pushing me outside my comfort zone and also helping other people,” Devries said. “For the amount I don’t feel well for the rest of an afternoon, people’s lives could be saved, so it just feels like the benefits outweigh what I have to go through.”

Devries wants people to understand there are a million different ways to volunteer, whether it’s their time, energy, skills — or even their blood.

“I feel like with the blood donation, I give of my body, and with the SandCastles volunteering, I give of my heart,” Devries said. “We should be seeing how we can help all people all the time.”