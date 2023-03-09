Ron Rycus, 77, rolls his third 300 game … using the same ball he used for his 2010 perfect game.

Ron Rycus has turned a sad ending into a happy beginning. All it took was a 15-year-old bowling ball and a perfect 300 game.

The sad ending involved the 75-year-old B’nai B’rith bowling league in Lansing. It shut down in December, the victim of dwindling interest and participation. It was down to four three-man teams, and some of those bowlers weren’t showing up to bowl.

“One of the guys on my team had been bowling in the league for more than 60 years,” Rycus said. “It was a sad situation.”

Here’s the happy beginning portion of the story. Rycus joined a UAW bowling league last year, bowling first as a substitute and then fulltime. The East Lansing resident is bowling fulltime again this season in the league, which has a strong roster of 14 five-man teams.

On Feb. 20, during a league night, Rycus rolled a 300 game. At age 77.

It was the third 300 game of his career. The previous two were in 2010 and 2017, in the B’nai B’rith league at City Limits East Lansing Sports Grill & Bowling Center. This one was at Spare Time Entertainment Center in Lansing.

The perfect games are almost seven years apart. And there’s another connection to the past.

Rycus used the same ball he used for the 2010 perfect game in his most recent 300, a 15-pound red Brunswick Ebonite Mission.

“I bowled 225 and 200 in my first two games (Feb. 20),” Rycus said. “I needed a change, so I went with that ball. I’ve had it forever. I use it mostly for spares right now.”

He didn’t need to use it for a spare on this night. He had solid pocket hits the entire game.

About half the league was still at the lanes as Rycus got ready for the 10th frame, and those bowlers came over to watch.

“I was so focused,” he said. “As I got to the 12th ball, I said to myself, ‘just do the same thing you did the last 11 balls.’ I did. It was a thing of beauty.”

Rycus, who said he started bowling about the time he was a bar mitzvah and has had a dozen 279 games during his career, enjoys bowling in the UAW league.

“I’m quite certain I’m the only Jew in the league and certainly one of the oldest guys. If not, I’m very close, probably in the top 5%,” he said. “Most of my teammates are half my age, but no matter … I showed them that experience, a positive mental attitude and a little mazel is all you need to bowl great.”

Rycus compared his change from bowling in the B’nai B’rith league to the UAW league as going from a “bagels and cream cheese league” to a “pizza and beer” league.

His team, called the 13th Frame, is in first place. The team is sponsored by Bob Stephenson, the pro at City Limits. Rycus calls him his mentor. He’s purchased all his bowling balls from him.

Rycus has lived in East Lansing for 50 years. He owns Rycus Flooring (“You’ll Like Us at Rycus”), a family-owned and run business since 1990, along with his son BJ. The Lansing store has a 5,000-square-foot showroom.

