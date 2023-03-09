“That is, because it is so ordinary and regular, week in and week out, the regularity and very ordinariness is that which makes it so unique.”

Many perspectives are incorporated into the ways the Sabbath is celebrated. Some people celebrate it as the most important holiday in the Jewish calendar. Some say, since it is the most frequent holiday, it is the most important. Others say because it is the only holiday mentioned in the Ten Commandments, it is therefore the most important. Still others might point to the fact that since an entire book of the Talmud is devoted to the Sabbath, this alone points to its importance.

I can’t say that I agree or disagree with these educated and intellectual perspectives. What I do know is that my family has regularly celebrated the Sabbath nearly every Friday night of my life. And, because it is something so very special, I have, on my own, celebrated it nearly every week of my life. While it may be true that its specialness is its importance, it seems to me more the other way around. That is, because it is so ordinary and regular, week in and week out, the regularity and very ordinariness is that which makes it so unique.

However, even in my lifetime, many of the elements of the celebration have changed. In my grandfathers’ homes, the men came home from work as early as possible. They washed and bathed, so they could put on fresh clothes and were ready to sit down for supper as near to sundown as they possibly could.

I remember my grandmother lighting the Shabbos candles, gently waving her hands as if beckoning the good spirits into the room. My dad and my uncles sang the prayer welcoming the peace and solemnity of the day of rest, and then the extended Shabbos blessing over the wine. Then there was a succinct “Ha motzi” blessing thanking God for the grain from the earth. Then the orderly mayhem of feeding 14 individuals a three-course chicken dinner with hot tea and dessert.

The five baby girls had already been fed, diapered, swaddled and lined up in the hall next to the dining room. The three boys were dismissed to the living room where the eldest tuned in the 14-inch black-and-white TV to I Remember Moma and The Friday Night Fights , all while the grownups sipped their hot tea and argued politics, exchanged family news and teased one another as they had for the 20-some years they’d been having Shabbos dinner.

The Next Generation

When I was 5 or 6, my grandmother’s age and infirmity dictated she could no longer prepare such a feast on a weekly basis. Each of the five couples of my mother’s sibship held their own very similar Shabbos dinner, diminished mostly in scale.

At our house, the major alterations were a few small changes in the melodies of the prayers and blessings, the absence of hot soup during the spring and summer, and the bent of the after-dinner conversation, which mostly meant that my sister and I stayed at the table because there was nothing of redeeming value on TV at that hour.

As I grew older, the major changes in Friday night dinner were mostly secular in that we were expected to have opinions during the after-dinner conversations. Conversation ranged from the importance of following directions to the meaning of political parties and from favorite flavors of ice cream to the underlying principles of Kashrut, the Jewish dietary laws.

And, rather than the kids retiring to the couch, my father practiced his post-prandial somnolence while we washed and dried the dinner dishes.

There wasn’t anything novel or unusual about Shabbos dinner. Our Catholic friends ate fish on Friday, and our Protestant friends had Sunday dinner after church. As we entered our teenage years, we learned that permission to attend a dance or social event was highly unlikely to be granted on a Friday evening. In later years, when we were living at school, a call home was expected on Friday evening, and you could expect a thorough grilling if you forgot.

My Own Shabbos Dinners

Another 10 years further on, on the drive back to Ann Arbor after our honeymoon, my wife, Lindy, and I had a relatively brief but serious discussion about Shabbat dinner. I was surprised to hear myself say, “I can’t quite explain why, but Shabbat dinner is important to me, and I’d like to make it a family time.”

This led to a conversation about which rituals and traditions we liked and might include in our own Friday evening rite. It turned out that we both wanted surprisingly similar elements in our own Shabbat ritual. We’d light candles with the candlesticks her mother gave us. We’d sing an abbreviated version of the blessings over the wine and bread. Lindy despised Mogen David concord wine. Initially we did not live near an established Jewish bakery. So, Lindy got in the habit of making our challah bread. The habit became a tradition to the extent that we can count with our fingers the number of Shabbat dinners where we have not had a home-baked challah.

And, so within a couple of weeks, we’d found and assembled the pattern of a lifetime of Shabbat dinners. Oh, of course, there have been additions and alterations. Along the way, we found a set of beautiful but basic travel candle holders, so whether we’re canoe camping three days from the nearest road or in Vietnam, we can still light our Shabbat candles.

There was one stretch of time when our kids were in high school that their friends knew our kids could not go out on Friday evening until after Shabbat dinner had concluded.

Knowing that we regularly had homemade pie for dessert, their friends would drop by just as dessert was being served. The teenagers got so engrossed in the after-dinner conversation that they stayed at the table talking long after the dishes were done and we had begun thinking about getting ready for bed.

Lately, we’ve begun to realize that the Friday evening Shabbat family dinner might have an even longer life-span than we expected.

Our children and grandchildren have slowly begun to make it known that they would like to be included in our Shabbat family dinner.

Once again, the elements of Friday night Shabbat family dinner are being examined, reformed and adapted to the family we are becoming.

Ray Buch is a retired social worker from Oakland County. He and Lindy split their time living in Iowa City, Iowa, and Berkeley, California, where their kids are raising families. They are about to celebrate their 50th anniversary.