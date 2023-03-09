Student Corner: My Opinion on Divine Providence

Judaism believes that there is a Divine justice that exists in the world, one that is not affected by differences in time.

Last summer, I participated in a CTeen (Chabad Teen) Israel program. The trip was created to bring Jewish teens together from all around the country to travel to Israel. It lasted a whole month, and, oh, was it fun! I met so many new friends from across the USA and we made a lot of memories. Ironically, this trip might not have been something I was initially excited about, and yet it became the greatest vacation I ever had.

It was on this trip that I heard an interesting story from one of my counselors, PK. (Whether it was true or not I cannot say, since the story is not mine, but it did have a very meaningful message.)

The story is about PK’s relative, — Uncle? Grandfather? I don’t remember — who lived in Russia long ago. When he was about 18 years old, he was drafted to fight in the war. One time, he was sent to the front lines, ordered to operate a machine gun and tasked with firing on enemy lines. Some time passed, and then he heard a gruff, strong voice behind him saying, “Hey, you!” The poor and afraid Jewish boy turned around to see a tall and young fellow Russian soldier. This man must have been referring to him since their eyes connected like magnets.

The words: “You stupid Jew, that’s not how you use a machine gun. Get off there and let me show you how it’s done!” came out of the soldier’s mouth.

Hearing these words of hate, PK’s relative could have held on to a feeling of pride and rejected the Russian soldier’s proposal. How could someone dare to scoff at his methods, allegedly because of his heritage? It was insulting, to say the least. The temptation was itching at his tongue and hands to do something about it. However, he decided that there was no good outcome from escalating the situation and allowed the soldier to take his place.

What followed seemed like it came from a movie. PK’s relative walked some distance from the soldier and the gun, when he heard an object fall onto the ground and then some kind of rolling sound. Every soldier knew not only what this sound came from, but also that an ear-piercing explosion followed it. Somehow, PK’s relative was able to turn around and witness the aftermath of the explosion without sustaining a single cut. There, he saw the soldier who took his place at the machine gun, now heavily injured and yelling out in terrible pain.

Call it Divine providence, karma or crude timing, but many people would agree that this sudden ending would have no chance of happening at all, right? But it did. It must have happened. The fact that this story could have no chance of being believed means that nobody would have imagined it in the first place, let alone told it to a live audience. And yet I heard it.

Judaism believes that there is a Divine justice that exists in the world, one that is not affected by differences in time. Knowing that every action has a consequence, it can be further deduced that behind every consequence and action, there is a reason behind what caused it and why it happened, and it has a lot to do with the morality of the action. However, like this story, some consequences come around coincidentally.

I, at first, like you, maybe, thought this idea was absurd. Doesn’t the notion of unprecedented events being consequences of human actions seem that way? However, I realized that asking this question would deny the fact that every action has several consequences that reflect the nature of the action. We know this as punishments for bad actions and rewards for good actions.

The problem is we don’t get to live long enough to realize every single consequence our actions make because some of them come around generations later, while others are so subtle that they would never be noticed by anyone.

In PK’s story, the gruff Russian soldier intimidated and mocked a young Jewish boy, which led him down the path of being maimed by a grenade, and the young Jewish boy stayed passive and avoided violence, which led him up the path of being saved from the grenade.

I’m not oversimplifying the message of this story, it’s just a coincidence that Divine providence existing in this instance is much easier to comprehend than others. Take the several examples of what the Jewish people have been through, and then the idea of Divine justice becomes hundreds of times more complicated.

My honest opinion is that I believe this story to be true. Not necessarily with what specifically happened, but with its moral. There must be a consequence to every action, but some of them come around almost incomprehensibly, so there must be a higher power that we cannot comprehend, such as God. That is how I believe in God and how much he cares for us, simply based on our actions and what they cause.

Eliyah Fradkin is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy.