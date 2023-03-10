JCC will host a symposium for parents of kids with special needs.

Families who have a child with special needs will gather for a parent symposium on Sunday, March 12, designed to help them navigate their young adult/adult children’s transitional years. The three-hour event, which is being offered at no cost, will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.

Some 20 area agencies will be on hand to connect with the more than 130 attendees who have already RSVPed from throughout Metro Detroit. “I hope that families come away with their questions answered,” says Dr. Stephanie Zoltowski-Siordia, director, JCC Special Needs. “I hope they make family connections, get respite care, social interaction with like-minded families, and information to help their transitioning child.”

Caroline Margolis of Bloomfield Hills has the event marked on her calendar. She’s eager to gather resources and information for her 16-year-old son. “I have not been to other things like it,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to talking to people to see what he can do in the future, to learn about housing and job support. I’m excited to learn about the different programs available and hopefully have a takeaway of a more secure future for my son and me.”

She adds that she’s grateful such an event is being put on, and excited to talk with other people at the event. “I don’t really know much yet,” she explains. “Community, housing, really everything — I think it’ll be good just to see what’s out there.”

Terry Matlen of Birmingham says she’s also glad to see the symposium taking place. There were far fewer resources when her daughter, who is turning 35, was younger, she explains. “There wasn’t a whole lot out there. Not only that, but it was hard to connect with other kids with special needs,” Matlen says, adding that even today, families can feel isolated and disconnected from the community.

The symposium is a way of letting parents who already have their hands full find new opportunities and share their experiences with others.

“I’ve been in this for 35 years now, and parents are so hungry to connect with other families who understand them and get them and don’t stare at their child or have opinions about their child,” she says. “Being able to normalize our kids and our family life by being around other families at a symposium like this will be a huge weight off of our shoulders,” Matlen says.

Kathleen Remski, parent adviser with Solutions for Adult Interdependent Living (SAIL), will address the group. “I’m going to share with parents the story of launching my differently abled daughter and soon-to-be-launched differently abled son, and how SAIL can assist them in the journey to find independence for their loved one,” she explains. “I hope that mine and my husband’s story about launching our daughter will inspire individuals and let them know there are resources to support them along the way.”

It’s meaningful for families to get the information they need now and to build long-term connections, she says. “SAIL helps people understand the importance of community and support them in their launch for their loved one.”

Linda Rosberg, who has run special needs groups for over 30 years and today works at Rehab Pathways Group in Troy, will be one of the staff members representing the agency at the upcoming event. She says there’s a need for more education about the services available.

“I think people need to share the information they have,” she says, adding that people usually find out about services through word of mouth. “When these kids graduate — when they’re 26 — from school, what are they going to do? They’re not really advised on what to do,” she says. The event is a way to spread the information available about opportunities further, she adds.

Kim Staudacher, director of development for Dutton Farm in Rochester Hills, says she hopes the symposium gives families another agency to look into that offers their loved ones another chance to grow. “We try to give them meaningful experiences, provide them with dignity and purpose just like everyone else in the world,” she says.

Raising awareness about places like Dutton Farms is key, she says. “So, through these community events — it’s not just for special needs families, it’s for bringing the whole Rochester and Oakland County communities together and saying, ‘You can be a part of our community,’” she says. “We want people to see what we’re doing.”

Susan Rogers, director, Parere Counseling and Consulting, says she’s glad to be part of the constellation of organizations participating in the symposium to help families launch their children into safe, healthy and supported lifestyles as they grow.

“We have that idea of what our lives are going to look like, not that it always turns out like that,” she says. “For parents and for people with disabilities, their path is not going to be that, we can’t assume, we can’t say ‘This is going to happen.’ We’re creating that path for our children.”

The Special Needs Family Symposium takes place from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the JCC in West Bloomfield. Email szoltowski@jccdet.org for more information.