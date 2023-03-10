Both the United States and Israel rose to the occasion.

Turkey and Northern Syria recently experienced the worst earthquake in their modern history. When writing this column, the death toll had surpassed 47,000. Beyond the massive human tragedy, infrastructure damage was catastrophic — homes, roads, apartment and office buildings, etc., wiped out. It is a moment of serious devastation, and it’s not over yet. Millions are suffering in the aftermath.

It is often said that one sees true character when the going gets tough. With deep sorrow for the earthquake victims, however, we can take some pride in the global response. Both the United States and Israel rose to the occasion.

The United States is providing funds and physical support. It has sent $200 million in aid, thus far, and American military forces have assisted in moving crucial supplies to the area. American NGOs have also provided substantial support, and individual Americans have contributed to the relief efforts.

Israel, so often criticized on the global stage and being on the receiving end of antisemitism, was one of the first nations to send help. Despite an often-rocky relationship with Turkey and serious issues with Syria, the day following the earthquake, Israeli search-and-rescue teams were on the ground. Global Jewish organizations such as the JDC and JAFI, as well as the IDF, provided support for relief efforts and are still doing so.

This is not the first time in recent history, by the way, that both Israelis and Americans have supported victims of earthquakes around the world (to say nothing of other natural disasters around the globe, including Haiti, Japan, Turkey, et al., over the past 25 years).

For one such example, a search in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History raised several stories about the terrible Aug. 17, 1999, earthquake in Turkey. See “Rescue Efforts in Turkey” and the editorial “Rescue Without Politics” in the Aug. 27, 1999, JN. Both pieces discuss relief efforts by American Jewish organizations. They also cite substantial contributions made from our local Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“Call of Duty” is a heartwarming story about a member of Israel’s National Search and Rescue Team. Ofer Pomeranz had just arrived in Switzerland for a vacation when the earthquake hit. A 44-year-old reservist, Pomeranz knew his vacation was over. He was soon helping people in Turkey (Sept. 3, 1999, JN). If you’d like to read a story about Israeli global relief, this is a great one.

In short, America and Israel have a great record of assistance for those in need around the globe. The Davidson Archive has the proof of this. I wish more people would read the stories.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.