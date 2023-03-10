This IBSI pilot program has been designed to take ascendant Black American and African men and women ages 18+ on an unparalleled journey of “Black & Jewish synergy.”

I had the honor of traveling to South Africa in December 2022 as an ambassador with the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel’s P.E.A.C.E. initiative, in partnership with the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

This nine-month commitment has included monthly educational seminars via Zoom, followed by roundtable discussions. To date, we have met with IBSI founder and CEO Dumisani Washington, an American pastor and author of Zionism And The Black Church: Why Standing With Israel Will Be a Defining Issue for Christians of Color in the 21st Century, as well as Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Mordechai Kedar, from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University, who specializes in IDF military intelligence, Syria, Arab political discourse, Arab mass media and Israeli Arabs.

We’ve also met with Dr. Yechiel Leiter, who teaches law at Kiryat Ono Academic Center, is the resident scholar at the Herzl Institute, and author of several books; and Israel Defense Force (IDF) Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the Research Division at the IDF’s Intelligence Corps and former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, who served as Central Command’s Intelligence Officer, and as the Intelligence Attaché to the United States. He participated in the Yom Kippur War and the first Lebanon War.

On the Ground in South Africa

The whirlwind itinerary for our visit began in Johannesburg, also called Joburg or the City of Gold. We visited the calabash-shaped FNB Soccer Stadium, home to the 2010 FIFA World Cup. We then proceeded to South Africa’s largest Catholic Church, Regina Mundi (Queen of the World) in Soweto, which played a crucial role during the country’s apartheid regime for community members’ meetings to politically organize. Bullet holes can still be seen in the ceiling and a beam.

We then toured the Hector Pieterson Memorial. Zolile Hector Pieterson was a 12-year-old schoolboy who was shot and killed by police during the Soweto uprising when he joined classmates protesting learning Afrikaans (the Dutch mandated “official” language), instead of Zulu, their mother-tongue.

We then stopped at the landmark Mandela house, where Nelson Mandela returned after his release from prison. We visited and worked in the garden of the Thirst for Hope Project in Diepsloot.

We were welcomed into the home of Israel’s Ambassador to South Africa, Eli Belotserkovsky, in Pretoria. Pretoria has the largest number of diplomatic embassies outside of Washington, D.C. This was followed by dinner with the Africa-Israel Chamber of Commerce. We went on a sobering tour of Constitution Hill (former prison that housed Mandela and Ghandi, now South Africa’s Supreme Court).

We listened to Howard Sackstein at the Great Shul share accounts of the Jewish community’s resistance and struggle, including violence, against the government’s apartheid policies. We had Shabbat dinner with South African Friends of Israel and the South African Zionist Federation. On Shabbat, we drove to the tribal territory of Tsitsing to meet the Royal Bakwena family, tour their community, and have an indigenous community meal at the Bakubung Bush Lodge at Pilanesberg National Park.

On our last day in Johannesburg, we were received by Lydia Meshoe (z”l), founding member of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and wife of party president Rev. Kenneth Meshoe, and congregants at Hope of Glory Tabernacle. The service was distinct in that Pastor Dumisani spoke to the historical connection between Africa and Israel from the first time Africa is mentioned in Genesis to the story of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.

He also expanded on the necessity of a stronger bond between the continent of Africa, with its rich natural resources, and Israel, with its technological innovations. I appreciated the cultural tribal preservation aspects of their church.

In the coastal city of Cape Town, we started with a tour of Robben Island, where African National Congress member Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life and labor. After serving 18 of his 27-year sentence, he was released in 1990. He continued to fight against apartheid until liberation in 1994 and then became president.

Finally, IBSI Ambassadors toured the South Africa Jewish Museum and dined with the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Town Council).

The opportunity to participate in an endeavor of this magnitude has been life-shifting. Not since the civil rights era have we witnessed this type of partnership in the midst of division and outright hate. It is a privilege to be part of history in the making.

Elizabeth C. Kincaid is an Oakland County resident. She attends Keter Torah Synagogue.