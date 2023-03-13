Kim Lotzoff, Brooke Weingarden, Alaine Ashkanazi and Lauren Schwartzenfeld
Kim Lotzoff, Brooke Weingarden, Alaine Ashkanazi and Lauren Schwartzenfeld

Gen X congregants enjoyed an axe throwing and virtual golf event with Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Lessons were learned that night — like don’t try to catch the axe on the rebound. Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Generation CSZX event was held the evening of Feb. 11 at On the Dunes Sports.

Rhonda and Robert Rich
Rhonda and Robert Rich Courtesy of CSZ
Michael Zerkel tees off at On the Dunes
Michael Zerkel tees off at On the Dunes Courtesy of CSZ

If you aren’t familiar with axe throwing, it’s like darts, except small hand axes are thrown at a wooden bullseye. It took only a short time for this group to get the hang of it. The “Axe Master” guides you through the process, so even novice throwers could compete. Virtual golf was also a highlight, giving a new twist on an old game.

Rabbi Aaron Starr lets the axe loose.
Rabbi Aaron Starr lets the axe loose. Courtesy of CSZ

The atmosphere, like the Gen Xers in attendance, was relaxed. On the Dunes is incredibly spacious with enough room for both virtual golf and axe throwing to take place. There were a few bullseyes throughout the night, though there wasn’t a hole-in-one. Round that out with food and drink, and you have the set-up for a great Saturday night.

Yvette Diamond shows off her bullseye.
Yvette Diamond shows off her bullseye. Courtesy of CSZ

However, it surpassed just a fun Saturday night. The community there was palpable; warmth and connection were prevalent. Schmoozing abounded. The event went into overtime, as people stayed late to talk and laugh. It suffices to say, people are looking forward to the next CSZ/Gen X outing.

Previous articleJoyful Jewish Jams
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR