Gen X congregants enjoyed an axe throwing and virtual golf event with Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Lessons were learned that night — like don’t try to catch the axe on the rebound. Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Generation CSZX event was held the evening of Feb. 11 at On the Dunes Sports.

If you aren’t familiar with axe throwing, it’s like darts, except small hand axes are thrown at a wooden bullseye. It took only a short time for this group to get the hang of it. The “Axe Master” guides you through the process, so even novice throwers could compete. Virtual golf was also a highlight, giving a new twist on an old game.

The atmosphere, like the Gen Xers in attendance, was relaxed. On the Dunes is incredibly spacious with enough room for both virtual golf and axe throwing to take place. There were a few bullseyes throughout the night, though there wasn’t a hole-in-one. Round that out with food and drink, and you have the set-up for a great Saturday night.

However, it surpassed just a fun Saturday night. The community there was palpable; warmth and connection were prevalent. Schmoozing abounded. The event went into overtime, as people stayed late to talk and laugh. It suffices to say, people are looking forward to the next CSZ/Gen X outing.