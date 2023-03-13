At Temple Beth El, a small group prints hundreds of free books for blind children.

In their late 80s, Earl Remer and Janet Mazzara continue a mission that both have been working on for decades. Each week, they spend hours printing free Braille books for blind and low-vision children, and even adults, in a small room at Temple Beth El.

The Temple Beth El Braille Bindery was first organized in 1959 at the temple’s former location on Gladstone and Woodward in Detroit, and now operates out of its current home in Bloomfield Township on Telegraph. However, few know of its existence.

The Bindery, as its 10 volunteers who manage its operation call it, is one of just a few Braille binderies located in a temple or synagogue in the United States. Throughout the year, hundreds of books are printed and distributed by this small team of volunteers.

There are no staff, but rather dedicated Metro Detroiters, mostly in their 60s through 80s, who share the same goal: to provide all children with the opportunity to read.

“Blind children like to go to bed with a book just like any other child,” Mazzara, 87, of Rochester, explains. Mazzara is a licensed Braillist through the Library of Congress and has volunteered with the Bindery for nearly 30 years. As its group lead, Mazzara is in charge of keeping Braille books error-free and creating Braille labels for book covers.

She also oversees any special requests for books that aren’t available on the Bindery’s online website, www.freebraillebooks.org, which has some 2,000 books for order across all genres in its inventory.

Remer, meanwhile, 89, of West Bloomfield and a retired lawyer, is one of three printers who print the books themselves. He also purchases all the equipment for the Bindery.

Other volunteers hold tasks such as separating and numbering bulk pages, binding books, adding print labels to book covers and preparing books for shipment.

While Tuesday is the big day at the Bindery — the day when volunteers meet at the temple in the morning to prepare books for binding, process them and mail them out across the entire United States — much of the work continues throughout the week.

Remer typically comes in on Mondays to print books and make sure everything is ready for the Tuesday group, while Mazzara spends countless hours at home transcribing children’s books into Braille and updating existing book data files.

Eliminating Barriers

“Leviticus teaches us that we should never place a stumbling block before the blind,” Remer explains. “It could be said that the deprivation of literacy is a stumbling block, so it’s the Bindery’s purpose and vision to supply free Braille books to blind or low-vision children.”

Remer calls the tireless work being done at the Temple Beth El Bindery a “mitzvah,” an essential duty that he says removes a “significant stumbling block” for sightless children.

Mazzara, who has been Brailling, or writing and printing for blind or low-vision people, since 1970, can’t stress how important it is for sightless individuals to be able to read.

“If they can’t read Braille, they’re illiterate,” she explains. Oftentimes, Braille reading will typically start in childhood, but adults who lose their sight due to medical reasons or injury also develop a need to learn Braille — and turn to the Bindery for help.

Recently, Mazzara received a call from a blind woman who teaches other sightless adults to read Braille. She was teaching a woman who lost her sight from health problems and wanted to know what books the Bindery could recommend.

Several books were ordered, and the woman steadily learned how to read Braille. Now, she’s even put in a special request for Mazzara to Braille the classic book Little Women.

“You just never know where requests might come from,” Mazzara says.

Overall, operating Temple Beth El bindery costs anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 per year. It’s sustained by donor funds and supported by the Temple Beth El Sisterhood.

These funds help purchase and maintain crucial technology that speeds up the process and efficiency of Braille binding. Now, thanks to high-speed Perkins printers known as embossers, the Bindery can print at the rate of three Braille pages per minute.

Books printed by the Bindery run about 70 to 75 pages and translate to roughly two print pages to one Braille page. A 300-page print book, for example, would be divided up amongst several volumes of Braille to prevent the books from becoming too heavy.

There are also two grades of Braille printed: grade one (uncontracted) and grade two (contracted). Grade one, Mazzara says, is for beginners just learning Braille, while grade two is for more advanced readers. Bindery books include print on the opposite side of the Braille as well to help sighted parents teach their children Braille correctly.

Books For All

Printing Braille books, but most importantly, printing free Braille books, is a need that Remer says continues to grow. A recent survey by American Community Survey found there are more than 560,000 children with vision difficulty in the United States.

The Bindery often finds itself getting calls from school librarians with blind or low-vision students who don’t have any Braille books in their libraries. “Reading is important,” Mazzara says. “If we can get books to every child out there, that’s just fine with me.

“I’ll keep doing it until I can’t anymore,” she adds. “It’s an important part of my life.”

While there are many orders for the typical children’s literature, such as the famous Harry Potter or Goosebumps series, the Bindery’s inventory includes everything from mystery books to books about outer space. It offers a convenient online checkout process that Mazarra says has significantly expanded the Bindery’s reach.

In fact, Temple Beth El Bindery is such a crucial resource for free Braille books for children that it’s been recommended as a key source by Perkins School for the Blind, where author and disability rights advocate Helen Keller studied for four years.

“We’re thrilled every day that we participate in helping blind children,” Remer says. “It’s important to me. It’s important to Janet. It’s important to everyone who volunteers at the Bindery. Our dream is to bring literacy to blind or low-vision children.”