Gesher Human Services is looking for 50 direct-care workers in March.

Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in Metro Detroit, will be holding a hiring blitz for 50 direct-care workers providing support and training to individuals with disabilities in residential group homes, the community and businesses.

The nonprofit agency recently revamped its pay structure to pay new employees $15-$20 per hour with benefits based on work history. The hiring blitz will be held Tuesday, March 21, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Gesher’s headquarters, 29699 Southfield Road in Southfield.

Job applicants can apply ahead or at the job fair; assistance with the application process and computer use will be provided onsite by a computer trainer and human resource experts. Applicants who are not employed during the blitz, or who decide the work is not suitable for them, will be connected with Gesher’s Business and Career Services Department for aid in finding alternative jobs.

Four types of employment will be available:

Residential workers needed in group homes to assist those living with a mental health diagnosis; all homes located in Oakland County.

Job coaches needed at community worksites to assist individuals with disabilities who are employed in the community. Positions available at locations in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Facilitator positions working with adults who are disabled for recreational activities such as visits to parks and malls, arts and crafts. Positions mainly based in Southfield.

Program assistants to engage seniors in day programming activities including music, art, cooking, gardening and field trips.

“We are excited to be holding a hiring fair where we have the ability to make job offers on the spot and where the pay takes into account the knowledge and skills applicants may have acquired in previous employment,” said Rene Dell, Gesher’s vice president of vocational rehabilitation. “Metro Detroiters who take up these positions have an opportunity to enhance the lives of people with disabilities, in some cases even providing them with a new pathway or sense of direction.”

For details, contact Gesher Human Services recruiter Tashia Kelly at tkelly@geshermi.org. To apply for the hiring blitz ahead of time, visit jvshumanservices.org/events/business-events/gesherhiringevent.