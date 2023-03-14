Concert will celebrate the relationship between Ukrainians and Jews.

Three musicians with family members who experienced oppressive governments will present a concert filled with music and stories of composers knowing resistance to those governments — either during the combat in Ukraine or the terrors of the Holocaust.

The three international performers and college instructors include violinist Solomia Soroka, who teaches at Goshen College in the Indiana city of the school’s name; pianist Phillip Silver, who teaches as a professor at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine; and cellist Noreen Silver, the pianist’s wife, who also teaches at the University of Maine.

The program, Music of Resistance, will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Ukrainian American Archives & Museum in Hamtramck. The performers will be presenting the compositions and discussing the backgrounds of the five artists whose works will be featured.

Representing the Jewish community will be the music of James Simon, Leone Sinigaglia and Paul Ben-Haim. Representing the Ukrainian composers will be the music of Mykola Lysenko and Vasyl Barvinsky.

“We want to celebrate the relationship between Ukrainians and Jews,” said Soroka, who came to the United States from Ukraine in 1998 and has provided housing for her mother and two of her sister’s children since the Russians invaded the country of her birth.

“I’m a director of these musical evenings at the museum, and the idea of the series is to present multicultural events whether it’s a recital or a lecture-recital to reflect on the multicultural environment in the Detroit area. We want to present music and culture of different groups that live in Detroit.”

The three instrumentalists in the program met about seven years ago through the Toccata Classics record label on which the three record together in facilities maintained in Ann Arbor.

Phillip Silver chose the composers and the music that are to be presented. He has done extensive research in this field and has learned about the situations of many individuals confronting these difficult circumstances.

“I’m a concert pianist so I have a lot of experience putting together programs,” Silver said. “For the program at the Ukrainian museum, I wanted to put together what would illustrate their predicaments and our predicaments and create upon the solidarity.”

To begin, Silver describes James Simon as a Berlin-born pianist, composer and musicologist who was murdered in Auschwitz and remembered for music that is very likeable without being very complex.

Leone Sinigaglia, Silver explained, was an Italian composer and mountain climber who studied with Antonin Dvorák. He was an ethnomusicologist in terms of the influential music from Italy, and his music is known for being melodic and dramatic. He died of a heart attack as he was arrested.

Paul Ben-Haim, who survived the Holocaust and went to Palestine, founded the Eastern-Mediterranean way of composing in an attempt to combine Eastern and Western musical cultures.

Mykola Lysenko, thought of as the father figure of Ukrainian music, seemed very appropriate to include, according to Silver. Vasyl Barvinsky, whose music reflects Ukrainian culture, had a lot of his music destroyed by the Russians, and he spent considerable time trying to reconstruct it.

Silver, who grew up in Brooklyn, remembers a childhood of hearing his relatives talking emotionally at night when they thought he was asleep, and many years later he found out they were talking about family members killed in the Holocaust.

Noreen Silver, who converted to Judaism, has been described as an instrumentalist who shows depth and imagination in her playing. She directs the chamber music initiatives at the college and teaches cello and music theory.

With her husband, she has performed in the United States, Europe and Israel. Together, they present chamber music and are known as the Silver Duo.

Although Soroka is not Jewish, she feels close to the Jewish community because of some of her husband’s relatives and having teachers who were Jewish. She has planned a reception after the musical program and is inviting the audience to speak with the performers.

“This topic is very close to my heart, and I want to share it with other people,” Soroka said. “When people know what the music is about, they listen differently, and it helps them understand.”

Music of Resistance will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Ukrainian American Archives & Museum, 9630 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck. $25; free under 18. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling (313) 366-9764 or connecting to uaamdetroit@gmail.com.