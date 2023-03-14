Council Re|Sale event takes place Sunday, March 26.

Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest resale stores in Metro Detroit, is ushering in spring fashion with its popular Spring Showcase on Sunday, March 26, from noon-4 p.m.

Avid bargain-hunters can also sign up for a special early preview VIP event at the store (3297 W. 12. Mile Road, Berkley) from 10 a.m. to noon, at a cost of $25. End-of-season sales on winter clothing will be held prior to Spring Showcase: 75% off all clothing and accessories on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and a $25 fill-a-bag sale on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Recent research shows thrift store shoppers save on average $1,760 a year, with 85% of survey respondents saying they were trying to save money, 42% said they were concerned about the environment and 40% were looking for high-end brands. Two-thirds of respondents said they were searching for clothing, but almost half were hunting for home decorations, too.

Council Re|Sale is known for featuring high-end clothing, including designer wear, professional attire, shoes, evening wear, home décor and other treasures, all generously donated by the local community.

Shoppers this season will find brands such as Michael Kors, Banana Republic, Cole Haan, Chico’s, Ann Taylor, DIESEL and so many more. Proceeds support the many projects of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), a nonprofit organization benefiting Detroit- area women, children and families in need.

“We are so excited to be offering our Spring Showcase at a time when we know Metro Detroiters are hoping to leave the winter behind, but some might not have too much spare cash for a wardrobe refresh given the high cost of inflation,” said Sallyjo Levine, president of NCJW| MI.

“Bargain hunters can find designer and top brands at our store, pay a fraction of the retail price and know they are also supporting the important work our nonprofit agency does to support local families in need.”

Levine added that since the start of the pandemic, donations have remained consistently high, so special flash sales are being held at the store on an almost weekly basis; details of sales can be found at the store’s website, councilresale.net, or on Facebook or Instagram.

“We are so grateful to the local community for allowing us to thrive through their generous donations — we will surpass our budget for sales this fiscal year — as well as provide the opportunity for our customers to purchase outstanding items at prices they can afford,” Levine said.

Council Re|Sale was founded in 1934 on Rowena Street in Detroit and moved to Berkley in 1990. Money raised from the store funds many NCJW|MI projects including the annual Back 2 School Store, Backpack Project for homeless children, blankets for children in hospital and foster care, kosher Meals on Wheels, literacy outreach and social action initiatives such as voter rights advocacy.

Council Re|Sale hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; donations of clothing (currently not children’s clothing or books) are accepted Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. However, in preparation for Spring Showcase, the store will be closed on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

For more information on Council Re|Sale visit www.councilresale.net or call (248) 548-6664; for more information on NCJW|MI go to www.ncjwmi.org.