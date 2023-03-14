Daniel Hope to lead Zurich Chamber Orchestra at Ann Arbor event.

Violinist and music director Daniel Hope expects this year, his 50th, to be the busiest as he tours the world amid responsibilities in writing and developing radio, television and film programming. Usually numbering 120 guest concerts a year, he moves into 2023 with 180 scheduled events.

One concert will be on the evening of March 17 in Ann Arbor under sponsorship of the University Musical Society (UMS) and featuring variations of modern American music. Works by Aaron Copeland, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and Samuel Barber will be among the selections as Hope leads the musical talents of some 25 members of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra.

“I’ve really grown up playing and listening to American music,” Hope said. “I’ve had this fascination for both the music and the country. My family members immigrated to the United States during the 1930s, so America was very present in our conversations.

“There’s something about American music that I always related to. I’ve always loved and been fascinated and inspired by it. Playing it for many years, I wanted to encapsulate that, and I came up with an album a year and a half ago with pianist Marcus Roberts and other wonderful musicians.

“Having done that album, we wanted to get out and bring it to the people. I’ve been playing it all over Europe for the past year and a half, but it’s not really the same as playing it for a United States audience. I’m particularly thrilled that we’re having the chance to bring this tremendous music back to where it comes from.”

Hope, who has appeared many times in Michigan, last performed for UMS in 2019, when the program featured Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” paired with a new take on the work by Max Richter.

A Love of Violin

Interest in the violin began when Hope was 4. He was introduced by violinist Yehudi Menuhin as his mother was Menuhin’s London secretary. Menuhin helped refer Hope to teachers and, ultimately, the two instrumentalists joined together on stage.

“Different reasons attract me to the violin,” said Hope, who studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London. “First is the beauty of the sound. The violin is something of the human voice. It has all the emotions, including melancholy and sensitivity. It also has the percussives and the abrasives as well as being soothing, calming and inspiring.

“There’s so much presence in all the qualities of the violin and just the fact that it’s mobile. People pick up their instruments and travel with them. You just put it on your back and off you go.”

Hope’s varied experiences include being part of the last years of the Beaux Arts Trio and currently serving as music director of the New Century Chamber Orchestra in San Francisco. He was among the entertainers for the establishment of the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit in 2003 and has been associate director of the Savannah Music Festival in Georgia.

With more than 20 albums recorded, Hope has taken on work associated with Holocaust survivors and Ukrainians.

“On my mother’s side, her entire family was Jewish, and the feeling of the Jewish soul has always been incredibly important to our family,” Hope said. “I live in Berlin, 10 minutes away from where that family lived. Their house is still there. It’s a part of my heritage and a part of my lineage, which I’m incredibly proud of.

“I’ve done a lot of research about musicians who were forced to flee during the Holocaust, and I made a film 10 years ago about musicians who had been in the Thereseinstadt concentration camp and had survived. I told their story through music.”

Dedicated to Ukraine

Hope made about seven trips to Ukraine before the Russian invasion and has since recorded albums to benefit the country.

“I’ve been playing in the town of Odessa as part of a festival called Odessa Classics, which was created by a very close friend of mine,” Hope explained. “Some of the greatest violinists have studied in Odessa or were related to the legacy of teachers who came from Odessa.

“My violin teacher studied in Odessa. For me to go there the first time was tremendously awe-inspiring. I was going there regularly and due to be there last year to make a recording, but then the war happened.

“We decided to do instead what we could for Ukrainian music and culture and refugees back in Europe. We put on a number of fundraising concerts and came out with a charity album with proceeds to support the huge influx of people fleeing from their country.”

Two albums in honor of Ukraine are Music for Ukraine and SILVESTROV, which offers the music of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

Hope, who does a weekly radio show about music themes, would not step away from pandemic performance. He conducted streaming programs from his home. Four books, including a family memoir and one on opera protocol, hold his name as author but are not in English.

“We just completed a recording with the New Century Chamber Orchestra,” said Hope, married to artist Silvana Hope and the father of two young sons. “It’s called Music for a New Century, and it’s coming out in June. It will include work especially written for New Century.

“We decided to look at the organization, which turned 30 this year, and celebrate it with music especially written for us.”

Daniel Hope’s program will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Hill Auditorium, 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. Tickets start at $14. A prelude dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Michigan League Henderson Room, $75. (734) 764-2538. ums.org.