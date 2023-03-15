West Bloomfield teen leads other youth with the Keshet organization.

When 15-year-old Frankel Jewish Academy student Rena Kantor noticed a Keshet sticker on her parents’ door that said “LGBTQ Safe Space,” she became curious about the organization.

Keshet, a Jewish initiative that aims to build equality for LGBTQ Jews, had a variety of programming for queer youth that Kantor quickly developed an interest in.

In 2020, she attended her first online Keshet youth event for LGBTQ teens and was immediately drawn to the empowering community that Keshet had created nationwide.

“I made a lot of friends throughout the years that I’ve been at Keshet,” explains Kantor, a West Bloomfield resident. She calls last year’s Shabbaton retreat, which she helped plan as a teen representative of Keshet, a successful and moving event.

“It was one of the most incredible weekends,” Kantor says. “There were a lot of activities that we planned to get to know each other.”

Planning Events

Last year’s Midwest Shabbaton retreat, which took place in March 2022, saw mostly Midwest LGBTQ teens and allies attend, but also teens from as far away as California and Canada. Each year offers two Shabbaton retreats: one Midwest and one East Coast. In total, nearly 70 teenagers from around the country attended last year.

This year, the East Coast Shabbaton took place March 10-12 in the D.C. area and is returning for its 11th annual event. The Midwest Shabbaton, meanwhile, will take place April 28-30 in the Chicago area for its third year running.

The Midwest Shabbaton is still open to participants.

Kantor, along with other teen representatives from around the country who support the Keshet mission, is planning both Shabbaton retreats. Earlier this summer, she was asked to lead the program with a friend from New Jersey, who is also active in Keshet.

In addition to planning the Shabbaton retreats, Kantor also leads a Monday virtual event called Monday Evening Hangouts where LGBTQ teens ages 14-18 can play games online and get to know other teens within the community.

“We have really fun discussions,” she says. “It’s awesome to be able to talk to other people who might be going through the same thing as you.”

The Shabbaton retreats and Monday Night Hangouts are just two of the many offerings that Keshet provides to its teen LGBTQ community. It includes gathering and learning spaces designed specifically for trans and non-binary Jewish teens, live shows, informative sessions about legislation that could affect LGBTQ rights and arts circles.

While the Keshet national office is in Boston, it also has offices in New York, the Bay Area, Chicago and Florida that work with LGBTQ Jews within their regions.

The Keshet website also has a vast library of resources that explore gender identity, activism and allyship, coming out and articles on parenting within LGBTQ families.

Inspiring Others

Kantor’s parents, Rabbi Shalom Kantor of Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield, and Shana Kantor, say they’re proud of their daughter for her involvement in Keshet and her tireless work in empowering LGBTQ Jewish teens nationwide.

“It’s given her a safe space to explore her identity, both her Jewish identity and her LGBTQ identity, and what that means to her,” Shana Kantor, 47, says. “It’s given her an opportunity to be a leader in ways where she gets to explore and bring together all of these pieces of herself and be a leader in really authentic ways.”

Rabbi Kantor, 47, says of Keshet’s teen representatives: “Everybody feels that they are a part of creating something together. I think that skill is fantastic and something that I wish more of our teenagers and young adults had the opportunity to experience.”

Building a safe and empowering community for LGBTQ teens is just one cornerstone of Keshet’s work.

The organization also partners with institutions nationwide, including here in Metro Detroit, to share best practices for inclusivity and provide information on how to best serve the LGBTQ community both now and in the future.

These skills that Rena has learned, Shana Kantor explains, provide tremendous value.

“She can not only explain her own identity but also can translate for other people what it means to be Jewish and LGBTQ,” she says. “That’s a huge benefit.”