Future is Bright for Frankel Academy’s Boys and Girls Bowling Teams

The season is in the books for the Frankel Jewish Academy bowling teams.

The boys and girls teams bowled in individual and team competitions Feb. 23 at the Division 4 regional at Ten Pin Bowling Alley in Tecumseh to avoid a conflict with Shabbat, bowling the equivalent of nine or 10 games in about four hours.

It was winter break at Frankel, so each team was shorthanded.

It was the first tournament of the season for the revived Frankel girls team, the first one in Joe Bernstein’s nine years as Frankel’s bowling coach.

“The girls improved dramatically during the season,” Bernstein said. “Only one of our girls will graduate, so I’m looking forward to next year. Several boys will be back next year, too.”

The Frankel boys finished 14th of 15 teams at the regional. Sophomore Meir Shomer led the way individually, finishing 36th of 74 bowlers with 149-139-133-122-153-155–851.

The girls were ninth of nine teams. Junior Sarah Fish led the way individually with 131-150-150-141-87-135–794, good for 24th of 49 bowlers.

Here are the rosters of the teams:

Boys: Senior Jacob Rond, juniors Avi Shere and Jonah Miller, and sophomores Ezra Lupovitch, Brody Fleishman and Meir Shomer.

Girls: Senior Katelyn Winkleman, junior Sarah Fish, sophomore Zoe Schiffer and freshmen Molly Resnick and Lilly Resnick.

Boys junior varsity: Juniors Eric Diskin, Eliyah Fradkin and Ashten Spector, and freshmen Sloan Gartenberg and Ryan Reinstein.

36-Point Night for Frankel Star

The annual game between the Frankel Jewish Academy and Farber Hebrew Day School basketball teams turned into the Merrick Michaelson show.

The senior scored 36 points — making six 3-point shots — Feb. 14 to lead Frankel to a 66-52 victory. Michaelson was 3-for-3 at the free throw line, with one foul shot completing an old-fashioned three-point play.

“He’s a pure scorer,” first-year Frankel coach Bret Sutton said about Michaelson.

Frankel finished the regular season with a 6-13 record. The Jaguars won only three games last year.

Gideon Lopatin led Farber against Frankel with 20 points. c

Don Shane Was a Hall of Famer

Don Shane, a popular Detroit sportscaster who was inducted into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, died Feb. 25, 2023, at age 70.

Shane worked at Channel 4 (WDIV) and Channel 7 (WXYZ). It was during his 23 years as the sports director at Channel 7 that he made his mark, especially with his “Dare Don” segments in the 1990s where he would tackle challenges proposed by viewers.

He retired in 2012 and moved to Arizona.

WXYT The Ticket host Mike Stone, himself a 2016 inductee into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, knew Shane personally and worked with him professionally.

“He was a great guy. He was very supportive, and he always asked how you and your family were doing. And he was a great golfer,” Stone said. “On the job, he was a very hard worker.”

What’s New? A Basketball League for Jewish Youth

The weekly Detroit Jewish Basketball League will return for its second season this summer. And for the younger set, the weekly Detroit Jewish Basketball Youth League will debut.

Both leagues are the brainchild of 22-year-old basketball fanatic Daniel Shamayev, who wants to bring the Jewish community together through basketball.

The youth league, for boys in grades 5-8, will have two sessions — June 11-July 9 and July 23-Aug. 20, both at Farber Hebrew Day School. Cost is $85 per session.

There are changes in the adult men’s league, which had about 80 players last year. There’s now a senior division for players ages 35 and older, and teams will have seven instead of eight players.

Also, games will be live-streamed. League play will be May 31-Aug. 16 at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield.

Cost is $170 per participant.

Interested in playing? Call Shamayev at (248) 797-3763, send an email to danielshamayev@gmail.com or go to detroitjewishbasketballleague on Instagram.

Cruise Hold a Jewish Heritage Night

Jewish Heritage Night Part II brought a couple hundred fans to a Motor City Cruise game last month.

Following on the heels of a Dec. 4 Jewish Heritage Night game for the Detroit Pistons, the Cruise, the Pistons’ G League affiliate, had a similar celebration Feb. 13 during their 119-104 win over the Greensboro (N.C.) Storm at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

The focus of the night was on Ryan Turell of the Cruise, a 6-foot-7 small forward who is trying to become the first Orthodox Jew to play in the NBA. Turell signed autographs after the game.

Basketball players from Farber Hebrew Day School and Hillel Day School played on the court at halftime, high-fived the Cruise players as they entered the court for the game and stood next to them as national anthem “buddies.”

Turell’s father, Brad, said in a video produced by the Pistons that he appreciates how Ryan has been treated by the Cruise and the Pistons and how both teams have reached out to the Jewish community to hold the special nights.

“There’s a lot of antisemitism that is very prevalent right now. It’s a tough time for Jewish people,” Brad said. “[Having the Jewish Heritage Nights] is a great acknowledgement that the Jewish community is important to the Pistons and Cruise.”

Rosenblatt Named a Captain at Elon

Call him captain.

Ben Rosenblatt of Huntington Woods has been named one of the three captains of the Elon (N.C.) University soccer team for the fall 2023 season.

“I’m excited,” Rosenblatt said. “After seeing what the previous captains did, my role will be to set a good example on and off the field and during games, make sure we’re playing together as a unit.”

Rosenblatt is a 5-foot-10, 156-pound senior defender/midfielder. He’s played 29 games for Elon, a Division I program, over three seasons. He was named to the all-tournament team at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament the last two years.

His header produced the only goal in Elon’s 1-0 win over Drexel in the CAA tournament semifinals last season. Elon (11-5-3) won its first CAA regular-season title last year and played in the NCAA tournament.

Elon’s captains were selected by the players and coaching staff.

“Ben has built great respect within our team for his daily drive and commitment that has seen him develop into one of our most influential players,” said Elon coach Marc Reeves.

Rosenblatt will have another year of eligibility after next season because of the loss of the COVID season. He said he’ll definitely play but where will depend upon his academic pursuits. He’s a sports management major.

The Berkley High School grad plans to go to law school after his soccer playing days are over.

He’s the son of Marc and Debbie Rosenblatt.

Hockey Star Elle Hartje Earns National Honor

It’s been a great season for Yale University women’s hockey star Elle Hartje.

The junior from Bloomfield Hills had 13 goals and 38 assists in 32 games going into the NCAA Division I tournament, giving her 127 points during her three-year Yale career (40 goals, 87 assists). She re-broke her school single-season record for assists (she had 35 assists last year, breaking a 37-year-old record).

There’ s more. She was named co-national player of the month for February by the Hockey Commissioners Association and the ECAC Hockey Forward of the Month.

Hartje had 19 points during February with four goals and 15 assists in eight games. She had at least one point in each game, multiple points in seven of the eight games, averaged 2.4 points per game, was a plus-19, and had a 61.6% success rate on faceoffs. Yale went 7-1 during the month. It was Hartje’s first national recognition.

Earlier, Hartje was named First Team All-ECAC.

Yale (28-3-1) is ranked No. 2 nationally. The Bulldogs earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and faced No. 5 seed Northeastern on March 11 at home at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn in the quarterfinals.

A victory would send Yale to the Frozen Four on March 17 and 19 in Duluth, Minn. It’ s the second straight year — and second time ever — that Yale has qualified for the tournament.

Yale won its first-ever ECAC regular-season championship but lost 4-3 to Clarkson in double-overtime in the ECAC tournament semifinals and failed to earn the conference’ s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Instead, it earned an at-large berth.