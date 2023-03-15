NEXTGen Detroit board member Jacob Gordon is committed to giving back to our Jewish community.

Detroit Jewish News 36 under 36 winner and attorney Jacob Gordon was inspired by his father, attorney Merrill Gordon, to go into the field of law.

“I’ve always loved the idea of rules and how to find the most success while staying within them,” says Gordon of Birmingham.

Gordon, 27, who works for Honigman LLP, a business law firm, specializes in real estate law with a focus on commercial real estate transactions. He handles legal matters for buying and selling commercial properties such as shopping centers, mobile home parks, apartment buildings and residential living areas, among others.

While his father, Merrill, instilled a love for law into his son, Gordon also pulled inspiration from his grandfather, Bert Gordon, who was a real estate broker.

“I enjoy the tangibility of it,” Gordon says of real estate. “I love being able to drive around town and look at a property and be like, ‘We sold that property.’ I can look around my immediate surroundings and see the impact of what I am doing.”

Inspirational Surroundings

Prior to beginning his work in real estate law in September 2021, Gordon built the early part of his legal career at a law firm called Cannabis Counsel PLC. There, he focused on helping people get licensing to sell and grow recreational and medical cannabis.

It’s a challenging career path, he explains, but one that’s immensely rewarding.

“There are long hours,” Gordon says. “Having something be really easy and fall into your lap is nice, but having the opportunity to work really hard at something and have it work out is enormously satisfying to me.”

While Gordon isn’t required to be in the Honigman office five days a week, he chooses to come in nonetheless because he enjoys being with his coworkers and clients.

“You learn very little about practical applications of law in law school,” he explains. “Being surrounded by the right people who are willing to teach you in your professional setting is important to grow as an attorney.”

After attending Washington University in St. Louis School of Law from 2018 to 2021, Gordon could have launched a legal career anywhere, but decided to return home to grow his legal roots.

“There are really good friends of mine [from law school] that I keep in touch with daily,” he says. “The city was great and a phenomenal experience, but it did ultimately show me that there were things I wanted here in Michigan.”

More particularly, Gordon says, he missed the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“There’s something really unique and special about what’s going on here in Detroit,” he continues, “and that’s what I wanted.”

Giving Back

Now, Gordon is a first-year board member of NEXTGen Detroit, an arm of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit that focuses on building a vibrant community for young Jewish adults.

He sits on the NEXTWork committee, which plans professional networking events and assists with other event planning as well.

Through his undergraduate education and law school, Gordon was also involved in Jewish organizations. He was the vice president of MSU Hillel and Philanthropy Chair of the Jewish Law Society at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

It’s a commitment and community that Gordon feels compelled to contribute to.

“I’ve taken a lot and I’ve benefited immensely from the Jewish community, relationships and resources that have been available,” he says. “I’m constantly chasing this challenge of giving back, but my experiences continue to give me so much more.”

For Gordon, building and sustaining a vibrant Jewish community is his way of “paying back what I owe.” He also recently embarked on a JDC Entwine trip to Argentina in December 2022 with other young Jewish adults from Metro Detroit and the greater Midwest region to learn about the equally vibrant Jewish community of Buenos Aires.

“The community is thriving down there,” he says. “It was really eye-opening.”

Seeing the work JDC does on a global level, Gordon explains, further reinforces his passion and commitment to giving back to the Jewish community.

“Getting to see these dollars at work helped me feel more confident in my giving,” he says. “I can now explain to my friends and family the impact that their efforts here at home can have globally.”

This is the first in a series about young adults who left Michigan and have decided to come home and plant their roots in Metro Detroit. If you or someone you know want to be featured, send an email to jheadapohl@thejewishnews.com.