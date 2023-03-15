Highlighting the various elements of Yehoshua’s life, Rabbi Zeitz beautifully declared, “Yehoshua was the ladder, connecting heaven with earth, and bringing the Almighty and the values of the Torah into all of our daily lives.

Thirty years ago this month, the State of Israel lost a hero — Yehoshua Friedberg, z”l. Yehoshua was an accomplished soldier and a learned yeshivah student. He was a devoted son and brother. For me, I will always cherish him as an amazing friend.

I met Yehoshua when he was simply “Jason from Montreal,” during college while he and I spent our junior years together at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Jason and I were assigned as roommates in the Resnik dormitory on the Mount Scopus campus. Jason was the consummate mensch and good guy, always helping others or offering words of encouragement. Jason radiated a warmth with his endearing humility and infectious smile.

Jason loved studying Jewish texts and playing basketball. Jason could always be found in one of two places — either in the Beit Midrash or on the basketball court — and he was equally proficient at grinding through a challenging tractate of the Talmud as he was gliding through the lane in a competitive basketball game.

Jason used his year in Jerusalem to establish a foundation for a life in Israel. Forgoing prosperous opportunities back in North America, Jason made aliyah and became Yehoshua full-time — enrolling in an intensive program at Yeshivat Machon Meir and then enlisting in the elite Golani brigade of the Israeli army. In fact, Yehoshua specifically enlisted before his birthday so that he could avoid a limited tour of duty.

Receiving numerous military commendations for his discipline and maturity, Yehoshua made the critical decision to become an officer, thereby extending his duty and allowing him to lead and mentor a new class of soldiers.

Yehoshua needed to travel from Jerusalem to Tel HaShomer for an examination in connection with his officers training. Like many others in Israel at the time, Yehoshua opted to hitchhike, proudly wearing his army uniform and knit kippah (as he always had). It is believed Yehoshua was picked up by a car driven by Palestinian terrorists dressed as religious Jews — and he never arrived at his destination.

Unfortunately, it took the Israel Defense Forces several days to declare Yehoshua officially missing and to launch a full-scale search. Yehoshua’s family in Montreal was notified of the circumstances, and they immediately headed to the airport to fly to Israel. Upon landing at a stopover in London, they were greeted by the Israeli ambassador who shared the terrible news — Yehoshua’s body was found, fatally shot three times and dumped in the foothills near Jerusalem. On March 15, 1993, Yehoshua was buried at the military cemetery atop Mount Herzl. Many thousands attended the funeral, including the family’s longtime rabbi from Montreal, Rabbi Dr. Mordecai Zeitz, who was asked to speak about his special congregant.

As he prepared his eulogy, Rabbi Zeitz struggled to find the right words of comfort, until he settled on the verse from Genesis 28:12, describing the imagery of Jacob’s ladder connecting heaven and earth.

Highlighting the various elements of Yehoshua’s life, Rabbi Zeitz beautifully declared, “Yehoshua was the ladder, connecting heaven with earth, and bringing the Almighty and the values of the Torah into all of our daily lives. In so doing, Yehoshua elevated everyone he encountered to strive and accomplish more than they thought possible.”

Yehoshua’s family was very moved by Rabbi Zeitz’s eulogy. In appreciation, the family presented the Rabbi with Yehoshua’s personal Siddur that he used to pray with every day and that was found near his body. Rabbi Zeitz was touched by the gift.

While flying back to Montreal, Rabbi Zeitz perused the Siddur and made a startling discovery. On the inside cover of the Siddur, Yehoshua had handwritten one special verse in its entirety — the verse from Genesis 28:12 describing Jacob’s ladder!

Next month, on April 26, Israel will celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut, commemorating the 75th anniversary of its formation. During the prior day, however, Israel will observe Yom HaZikaron, appropriately honoring the sacrifice and memory of all its fallen soldiers, including Yehoshua. May all their memories forever be a blessing and an inspiration, and may my friend continue to serve as a vital ladder to the heavens, bringing us closer to our teachings, our traditions and our homeland.

Ethan Gilan is a lawyer, serving as in-house general counsel for an automotive supplier. He resides in Huntington Woods.