The Shul and Chabad partners deliver care packages to those impacted by the mass shooting at MSU.

Following the devastating shooting attack at Michigan State University, Chabad was there to provide support to affected students and families by sharing a message of hope and kindness.

In a collaborative effort, The Shul Chabad Lubavitch joined forces with Dakota and Chabad of MSU to deliver care packages to those impacted by the shooting. The care packages were thoughtfully curated, including fresh challah and a heartfelt note of support and encouragement. This operation was made possible through the support and assistance of many generous donors and volunteers.

The Shul’s existing weekly care package delivery program played a significant role in facilitating the distribution of care packages to those affected by the tragedy. With a track record of distributing more than 6,500 packages annually, the organization had the necessary infrastructure and expertise to swiftly and efficiently deliver packages to those in need during this difficult time.

Rabbi Kasriel and Itty Shemtov, directors of The Shul, expressed their condolences and support to those affected by the shooting. They emphasized the importance of community and of coming together in times of tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this senseless act of violence,” said Rabbi Kasriel. “We are here to offer whatever support and comfort we can, and we hope that we can provide some measure of comfort during this difficult time.”

The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their gratitude for the kindness and support they received from The Shul and its partners. Students and families were touched by the personal notes and gestures of support, which served as a reminder that they were not alone in their grief.

“Thank you so much for the challah, treats and the beautiful note,” read a text Itty Shemtov received. “You are always so thoughtful and it cheered us up a bit. Jonathan is having a hard time dealing with the trauma. I’m so glad he is home and safe. Thank you again and wishing you an early Shabbat Shalom.”