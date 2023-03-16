JCRC/AJC and the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity celebrated Black History Month last month at the Detroit Historical Museum.

JCRC/AJC and the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity celebrated Black History Month last month at the Detroit Historical Museum. Jamon Jordan, founder of the Black Scroll Network and recently designated official historian of the city of Detroit, took us on a tour as he chronicled the rich history that African Americans contributed to Detroit.

We learned about the history of slavery in Detroit and how the Underground Railroad helped to build the Black community. There were a network of safe houses and people who were willing to help runaway slaves — called passengers or baggage. Those who helped the enslaved runaways — called conductors — adopted the language of the railroads to keep it safe and a secret.

Jordan talked about the historic Black neighborhoods in Detroit from Black Bottom to the North End. He also shared the history of the riots and rebellions here in Detroit. We also learned of the battles Black people had to endure for fair housing and educational equality.

This experience was shared with Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church.