Volunteer EMS service aims to grow its services in the years ahead.

Hatzalah MI has come a long way in the five years since it’s been in operation, and its leaders expect to even go further in the years ahead.

Hatzalah is a team of state-certified Emergency Medical Services (EMS) volunteer responders in the Orthodox community who stand at the ready 24-7 to respond to local emergencies in Oak Park, Southfield and Huntington Woods. It partners with the Oakland County Medical Control Authority (OCMCA), the Southfield Fire Department, Oak Park Public Safety and Alliance Mobile Health.

The first Hatzalah began in Brooklyn, N.Y., by Rabbi Hershel Weber in the late 1960s. Today, it is the largest volunteer EMS service in the United States, with more than 2,000 volunteer EMTs, as well as dozens of branches throughout the world.

Because Hatzalah volunteers are embedded within the community, they can often reach the person who needs help in less than 2 minutes. Having such a quick response can be all the difference in life-threatening situations where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

“When we began, our agreement with the municipalities was to be a first response agency only with no transport” said Nachy Soloff, a trained paramedic, businessman by trade and leader of Hatzalah by vocation. “They went from not knowing who we were — these guys coming in, starting something that they’d never heard of — to recognizing the value we add to the community. Having realized the benefits of Hatzalah, they are now encouraging us to expand as much as we can.”

As per their agreement with Oak Park and Southfield, when a call comes in, the Hatzalah dispatcher calls 911 immediately and municipal ambulances meet the volunteer EMTs at the scene. While Hatzalah volunteers can handle nearly any medical emergency, they cannot transport people to the hospital — although they will meet them there to provide support and comfort.

“About six months ago, our municipal partners asked us why we weren’t doing transport to the hospital,” Soloff said. “Our answer was ‘because we didn’t think you wanted us to.’”

It turns out that they do. EMS services throughout the country are besieged by problems of low retention, declining recruitment and inadequate funding. “They recognize it’s something that would only be a benefit to the citizens of the cities,” Soloff said. “They know they’ll have someone else they can turn to for help.”

Over the years, the volunteers at Hatzalah have built strong relationships with municipal personnel. “Our relationship with Southfield and Oak Park Public Safety has really come a long way,” said volunteer EMT Moshe Davis. “Many of us are on first-name basis with some of the firefighters or police officers. It’s something that we’re very proud of, these personal relationships. They know me, they see me and they’re comfortable with my skills and they trust me.”

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee says the collaboration between Hatzalah and his department has been good. “The growth of learning about the community’s culture and traditions has been very helpful,” he said. “Hatzalah has been a great partner. I’m all on board.”

Oak Park has turned to Hatzalah for help on several occasions, often for a piece of equipment called a Lucas device, which does manual compressions during cardiac arrest. In the beginning, Oak Park would call Hatzalah to meet them on-scene when needed. Eventually, Hatzalah (through a generous donation from Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank) donated a Lucas device to Oak Park. “They’ve told us it has saved dozens of lives,” Soloff said.

Oak Park Public Safety Director Steven Cooper says the relationship his department has built with Hatzalah has been “nothing short of great. Their level of expertise, professionalism and collaboration has been second to none. The feedback from my staff from working with members Hatzalah has been outstanding. It’s a great idea that they advance to the next level and provide transport, which will continue to supplement our response services. I’m very supportive of them taking this next step.”

SHORT-TERM GOAL: BECOMING A TRANSPORT PROVIDER

Since that initial discussion six months ago, Hatzalah has been taking the necessary steps and going through the process to bring its dream to fruition.

First, they talked with their donors and their membership at large, making sure everyone was comfortable, including the private ambulance agencies that operate within Oak Park. “They were fully supportive,” Soloff said.

So far, the organization has procured one used ambulance, and their goal is to acquire two new ambulances as well. They are reaching out for grants from different organizations and looking for donors.

Soloff said they almost certainly have one of the new ambulances covered, but he won’t know for sure until the end of April.

A new ambulance can cost between $240,000-$260,000. Fully equipped, the cost goes up to $350,000. “They are so expensive because they’re essentially mini-hospitals on wheels,” Soloff said.

For the second ambulance, Soloff is hoping the community will pitch in. “Hatzalah is moving forward now, and I want people to understand they can be a part of it,” he said.

The goal is to start transporting patients to the hospital in November, and Hatzalah will have the two-ambulance minimum it needs to make that happen. “But relying on the used ambulance isn’t ideal,” Soloff said.

The overall project cost of providing transport is roughly $900,000, which includes the training costs of additional EMTs and equipping them each, which is roughly $3,000-$4,000 per person.

Currently, Hatzalah has 15 volunteer EMTs and is training an additional 13. The goal is to be at 20 before November to handle the influx.

The organization also has 22 volunteer dispatchers, mostly women, who are under the leadership of EMT/Dispatch Coordinator Yitzchak Goldstein. Volunteer dispatchers switch shifts every three hours, and they must stay by their phones. They send the call’s address and details to the nearest responder (they are divided by zones) who is equipped with a “jump bag” trauma kit that includes all the supplies needed to save lives, including an oxygen kit and an AED defibrillator.

“I make sure the protocols are followed, the dispatch text goes to the right people, and I provide weekly and monthly training to keep everything fresh in the dispatchers’ minds,” Goldstein said.

MAKING AN IMPACT

Annual calls have more than doubled since its first year in operation, according to Soloff. In 2022, Hatzalah responded to 387 calls, everything from simple lacerations to cardiac arrests.

Volunteer EMTS are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies, although special arrangements are made on Shabbat to return vehicles and equipment to where they need to be once the emergency is over.

“As long as there’s an emergency that we’re going toward, we can do whatever we need to do to help that person or to get to that scene, even if it means doing things we normally are not allowed to do on Shabbos,” Soloff said. “But once the call is over, well, now we’re stuck. So we pay a non-Jewish person on a weekly basis to help us get our cars and equipment back to where they need to be so we’re ready for the next call.”

And EMTs are always ready to jump when that next call comes in. “There are times when I’m sitting in a meeting at work and tone goes off,” said volunteer EMT Moshe Davis, who is director of operations for a title company. “I just leave in the middle of the meeting, and everyone I’m with knows I’m going to help someone.

“We all have our regular lives — our jobs, our families, our shuls,” Davis added. “But when that radio goes off, that all goes to the side.”

Sometimes those calls are a matter of life and death. “Although we haven’t delivered any babies yet, there have been a few calls we’ve had where the baby was born before we got there, so I think it’s just a matter of time,” said volunteer Hatzalah paramedic Asher Sigler, whose day job is director of a lab.

Davis added that they’ve also responded to calls where the patient has been clinically dead. “There’s a man walking around the community now who is enjoying his kids and grandkids who had collapsed in cardiac arrest. He was basically dead. And now he’s walking around with no aftereffects,” he said. “A large part of the reason why is that we were there in record time — less than two minutes until we were at the front door.”

Sigler said Hatzalah not only brings familiarity to people — who, because of cultural and language barriers or because they are Holocaust survivors, are uncomfortable dealing with outsiders — it also brings peace of mind.

“When you’re having an emergency, the anxiety of waiting for help to arrive is almost unbearable. Because we can get there so quickly, people calm down sooner,” Sigler said.

MID-TERM GOAL: ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT/NEW HQ

Another goal of Hatzalah MI is to begin providing Advanced Life Support, hopefully in the 2025/2026 timeframe, according to Soloff. Currently, Hatzalah provides only Basic Life Support (BLS). To become licensed to do that, Hatzalah would need to have more volunteer paramedics. Currently, they have three, including Soloff and Sigler.

According to Sigler, “When it comes to responding to emergencies, 100% of calls begin with Basic Life Support. Now, Hatzalah runs BLS, and paramedics are heading to us from Alliance or Southfield Fire so there’s no gap in time,” he said. “Even when we advance to be able to provide Advanced Life Support, our EMTs are still going to arrive on scene first, followed by paramedics.”

So, what’s the difference between an EMT and a paramedic?

They both provide life-saving care to patients at the scene of an emergency and during transportation in an ambulance. EMTs are qualified to assess critical illnesses and injuries, provide first-aid treatment and perform basic life-saving health care. Paramedics are more highly trained EMTs capable of more advanced medical procedures, such as providing oral and intravenous medication, monitoring electrocardiograms (EKG) and performing tracheotomies.

“The main difference is paramedics can administer drugs,” Sigler said. “They can also intubate patients when needed.”

Soloff said to qualify to provide to Advanced Life Support, Hatzalah will need another three or four paramedics. It will take time to train those volunteers.

To qualify as an EMT, a volunteer needs at least 200 hours of classroom work and 100 hours of clinical work. To qualify as a paramedic, they need 600 hours of classroom training and 600 hours of clinical work, “which can be difficult to accomplish when you also have a job and family, so it will take time to get people trained,” Soloff said.

Another of Hatzalah’s short-to-midterm goals is to have a headquarters of its own. It currently rents space in the Oak Park municipal center, but space is uncomfortably tight.

“The city of Oak Park is working to get us more space, but eventually we’re going to need a place to garage our new ambulances,” Soloff said.

“At some point we’ll need a new facility — a place to call home where we can store our supplies, provide training and community education and health awareness for the public. We’d like to help people learn the basics of first aid that any bystander can take in the event of emergency. The more people who have basic training, the more people can be helped.”

LONG-TERM GOAL: COMMUNITY PARAMEDICINE

Within 10 years, Hatzalah MI would like to be a Community Paramedicine provider. “It’s our ultimate goal,” Soloff said.

Community Paramedicine is a relatively new and evolving healthcare model that enhances the role of EMS providers so that they are partners in public health and community healthcare delivery. Currently, there are no Community Paramedicines in Oakland County.

For this model, paramedics will need a bit more training. “Once certified, these paramedics operate under a hospital system or doctors within a hospital system that allow for the paramedic to provide treatments to take place in the patient’s home,” Sigler said. “The intent is to keep chronically ill patients out of the hospital and provide treatments they need at home.

“Initially, the primary purpose of Community Paramedicine was to prevent people from going back to the hospital after discharge,” Sigler continued.

Once a patient is discharged from the hospital, they might not see a doctor again for a month. But what happens from the time they were sick enough to be in a hospital until they see a doctor again? It was found that 20% to 30% of those people just ended up back in the hospital.

“What if we can prevent people from even going into the hospital at all?” Sigler said. “With Community Paramedicine, paramedics show up on scene, teleconference with a doctor and become his or her eyes and ears and treat the patient at home.”

In this model, Hatzalah paramedics would be able to administer certain medications like antibiotics and chemo. “It’s like a primary care internist type medicine,” Sigler said.

According to Sigler, the reason Community Paramedicine hasn’t taken off is because insurance companies don’t know how to bill for it. But since Hatzalah is an organization that does not take money from its consumers, it would be able to provide the service if it had the funding.

“It’s doable,” Soloff said. “That’s the vision. The 10-year plan. We’ll see if we get there.”

Hatzalah can get there with the help of the community. You don’t need to be an EMT or have specialized training to help. The organization can use all kinds of volunteers, from people who can help with its website, to dispatchers willing to give three hours of their time, to tech-savvy people who can help keep its systems in order.

And, of course, it needs donors to reach its goals. To help Hatzalah in its mission of hatzalas nefashos, the saving of lives, you can make a donation at https://mihatzalah.org/donate.