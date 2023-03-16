JCRC/AJC is here for community members who are hurt by Ms. Arraf’s rhetoric and look forward to a more thorough explanation and an apology from those involved in coordinating and sponsoring this assembly.

JCRC/AJC is deeply disturbed that known anti-Israel activist Huwaida Arraf was invited to speak at Bloomfield Hills High School as part of the school’s diversity initiative.

Arraf gave four presentations over the span of the day – continuing her anti-Israel rhetoric and making Jewish students – of which there were many in attendance – extremely uncomfortable, fearful, and attacked.

It is unclear why Arraf was allowed to continue making presentations throughout the day in light of her incendiary rhetoric. Some points Arraf made to students in attendance included: Israel is the oppressor, and Israel is an apartheid state. These statements should have immediately disqualified her from continuing to address students.

JCRC/AJC is, frankly, stunned that Bloomfield Hills High School would offer someone like Arraf a platform in the first place. We are disappointed that Bloomfield Hills High School sent out a letter with no mention of the subjects so many of our community members are hurt by. Neither Jewish nor Israel appeared in the letter. We are in contact with school administrators and looking forward to a constructive dialogue to turn this into a teachable moment.

We are also in contact with area rabbis and ADL Michigan – all of whom are deeply disturbed by this incident.

JCRC/AJC is here for community members who are hurt by Ms. Arraf’s rhetoric and look forward to a more thorough explanation and an apology from those involved in coordinating and sponsoring this assembly.