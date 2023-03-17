Guest enjoyed drinks, appetizers and hearing from Grey, who shared her own story, including her Jewish identity, anecdotes from her best-selling memoir Out of the Corner and a behind-the-scenes update on the Dirty Dancing sequel.

More than 600 women gathered for Federation Women’s Philanthropy Signature Event featuring actor Jennifer Grey from the movie Dirty Dancing on Feb. 13 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Planned by event co-chairs Carole BenEzra, Amye Goldhaber, Jill Ingber and Shayna Levine, Signature is the premier annual fundraising event for Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy that celebrates the power of women philanthropists in the Detroit Jewish community. In fact, 75 new gifts to Federation’s Annual Campaign were made through Signature, which was 25% above the goal.

Guest enjoyed drinks, appetizers and hearing from Grey, who shared her own story, including her Jewish identity, anecdotes from her best-selling memoir Out of the Corner and a behind-the-scenes update on the Dirty Dancing sequel.

The event also included four presenters who described how their lives were positively impacted by Federation agency partners. After the event, Grey signed copies of her book, which were handed out as a gift to all attendees.

Sadly, the impact made on Federation’s 2023 Annual Campaign wasn’t the only significant news of the night, as the event ended with reports of the horrific shooting at Michigan State University.

“We were devastated by the senseless tragedy that occurred at Michigan State on the night of our Signature Event,” said Sherrie Singer, Women’s Philanthropy president. “We truly thank everyone who came out to our beautiful event while at the same time, we mourn those lost and are thinking of the students and others left in the wake of this horrible incident.”

Added Nancy Glen, Women’s Philanthropy Campaign Chair, “From the diverse group of women from our community and agencies, to the friendship in the room and then solace shared by all of us, this year’s Signature Event was something very special and profound, and I’m honored to have been a part of this amazing night.”