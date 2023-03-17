“Lives of Our Times” debuted in the March 21, 1947, issue of the JN. It remained a weekly feature from 1947-1949 and was republished five times afterward in 1953, 1970 and 1973.

The front page of the March 14, 1947, issue of the JN carried an announcement for a new feature. Its purpose was to “bring to readers, in a reader appeal form [i.e., illustrated], the fact that the Jewish people have made, and are making, great contributions to the world …” This new feature was called “Lives of Our Times.”

I’ve run across this cartoon strip — or to be more precise, brief illustrated history — many times while cruising through the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. At a recent JN editorial meeting, we discussed the state of current Jewish cartoons, so I thought I would write about a very fine one from the past.

This “cartoon” was unique. Every episode was a mini-biography of an important Jewish American, European or Israeli, sometimes well-known, sometimes not. All of them, however, made their mark on modern world history.

Various writers produced the text for “Lives of Our Times,” but the illustrators were the brothers Norman and Sol Nodel. Each of them had an important role in American illustration history.

Sol Nodel (1912-1976) was the more famous of the two brothers. Educated at Washington University School of Fine Arts, St. Louis, and the Grand Central School of Art in New York, his works can be found around the world. In America, collections of his work are in the National Archives, the Library of Congress and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library. He was also a famed designer of stained-glass windows such as those for the Mount Sinai Memorial Chapel in St. Louis. For hobbies, he played the violin, refurnished furniture and decorated his wife’s cakes (those must have been something to behold!)

Norman Nodel (1922-2000) was a great illustrator of children’s books. He began his career as a map maker for the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war, Norman became a successful artist, creating works for numerous magazines, comic books and children’s books. Most notably, he was a chief illustrator of the famous Classic Comics.

Created by Albert Kanter, Classic Comics was a series of comic books (1941-1969) that were illustrated, abridged versions of classic literary works. For example, the first issue was The Three Musketeers. In total, 169 issues of Classic Comics were published, all drawn from the classics. Millions of children were introduced to the world’s great literature when reading these comic books.

“Lives of Our Times” reminds me of the Classic Comics. They combine the great artwork of the Nodels with a wide range of great stories about Jewish contributions to our modern world. Reading weekly episodes, one learned the history of people such as Rabbi Meir Berlin, for whom Bar-Ilan University in Israel is named (Sept. 14, 1973, JN). Or the famous American Zionist Dr. Abba Hillel Silver (Oct. 15, 1954) and Brig. General Yaakov Dori, first chief of staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (Dec. 24, 1948).

The JN published nearly 100 “Lives of Our Times.” This is good reading and viewing. Just search by the title in the Davidson Archive.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.