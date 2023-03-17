Power chords, weird imagery and drums that went right through. I was a pudgy, husky clothes, glasses-wearing nerd. It was the sound of how to transcend a boring and mundane life.

I know the title of this article is kind of surprising, and if you don’t know me, sounds like the beginning of a joke. Even if you do know me, it might sound funny. I am a middle-aged rabbi who teaches meditation, does yoga and is, on the exterior at least, pretty calm, if not placid. I have the range of facial expressions of a cat, which does not correspond with the cliché of the headbanging metal fan wearing a heavily patched denim jacket with the sleeves cut off and a permanent sneer.

I have been a metalhead since I was 12. There was a segment on the news warning families about the dangers of the band Black Sabbath, and they played a little of their music. It was magic. Power chords, weird imagery and drums that went right through. I was a pudgy, husky clothes, glasses-wearing nerd. It was the sound of how to transcend a boring and mundane life.

I then heard Led Zeppelin IV and Rush. Geddy Lee of Rush was not just Jewish, but the child of a survivor, like me. Then, of course, there was Kiss, which featured not just one, but two Jewish boys. The music gave me the strength and adrenalin to get through some difficult moments.

My interest in metal remained as I got older, but I developed an interest in a lot of other kinds of music as well. Two things brought me back to listening to metal, particularly in its most extreme forms. The first was becoming a rabbi. The other was the death of my parents.

I have been a rabbi since I was 28 and have officiated at more funerals than I ever would have imagined. I have seen more death and dying and have spent more time in cemeteries than the most grizzled metal musician.

I am almost 60 now, and it never gets easier. I don’t want it to get easier because that would require becoming jaded and closed off. I promised myself I would quit the day that happened.

My father died in 2018, and my mother died in 2022. Their lives and my life with them were complex; at times uplifting and life-affirming, at times not, as many family relationships are.

Extreme metal music has helped me navigate the emotions of being involved in the worst moments of people’s lives and my own. It is one of the few forms of music that looks at death and not away from it. It confronts our fears and anxiety and gives words for it. It provides catharsis, not solipsism. It is often a tough and brutal listen, and it rarely reveals itself at once, but with patience it can take feelings that have been long pushed down into my soul and bring them into the light of day and give feelings of hope and redemption.

It is not for young kids, and it might not be the place to start if you are currently in great emotional distress. If you are seeing a therapist, I would discuss it before exploring the discography.

Death, Doom, Thrash and Black

There are several categories of extreme metal, but most fall into the categories of death, doom, thrash and black, with lots of subsets and overlaps of each. They tend to vary in speed and atmosphere, some blazingly fast and others funereally slow, some bleak and others uplifting. I will give one example of each.

Chuck Schuldiner, whose father was Jewish by birth and whose mother was Jewish by choice, was one of the most influential musicians in the metal world. He started a band called Death, which is one of the reasons this variety of metal is called that. He dealt with deep and painful existential issues and questions of what it means to be human, and constantly evolved musically and intellectually.

The music is fast and technically challenging. He passed away from a brain tumor at a young age, but his music continues to be a deep influence on younger musicians. Some of the music is explicit and gory. It is not for young kids, and I would not start with his early music.

Anthrax is a thrash band whose longtime guitarist is Scott Ian, who has spoken publicly about his being Jewish, and even was part of a show called Metal and Matzah. Thrash tends to be loud and fun, with lots of headbanging and mashing, though it can also be very political. I listen to it mostly in the gym.

Doom is much slower and much more connected to death and loss in an emotional way.

I recently listened to an album by a band called Scarcity. It caught my attention because it was called Aveilut, the Hebrew word for morning.

The lead musician is a Jewish person from West Virginia. I emailed him about how much it meant to me during my own periods of mourning. He responded in a very kind way, which I found to be the norm with most of the extreme metal musicians I reached out to.

One of the reasons I reach out to these musicians is not just to tell them how much I enjoy their work, but also to figure out whether they are racist or antisemitic or antisemitic adjacent, which brings me to the most complicated of extreme metal, which is black metal.

Black metal is raw, shrieking, lo-fi and often based in mythology and folklore, but which can often be about national pride or nationalism. It can be the deepest of all the kinds of metal, and most emotional, but also the most problematic.

I have had some cringy conversations with musicians who came from the same region as my father, but whose grandfathers were on very different sides of the Holocaust. It was interesting and often horrifying to hear their viewpoints. Let’s just say I did not buy the albums.

Some of this black metal is among the most beautifully cathartic music I have ever heard, and some of it is like the Richard Wagner of metal, brilliant and powerful, but best avoided.

One of the odd quirks about black metal is how many bands use Kabbalistic imagery in their music. There are bands called Gevurah and Azazel, neither of which is Jewish, but whose members are fascinated by Jewish arcana.

Israel has a thriving metal scene and has bands that deal with the Holocaust, the Middle East and the Torah. Some of the more prominent are Orphaned Land, Arallu, Melechesh and Betzefer.

One of my favorite metal blogs is written by an Israeli academic and is called Machine Music. Other excellent ones are Angry Metal Guy and Heavy Blog is Heavy.

One of my favorite metal experiences was going with Hazzan Daniel Gross to see Rammstein in concert at the Palace in Auburn Hills. I am pretty sure we were the only Jewish clergy there. Rammstein is a band from Germany that wrestles with what it means to be German today and only sings in German. They are incredibly loud and even more skilled, and it was fantastic. It was also the only concert I went to that started exactly on time.

I have found so many people in the extreme metal world to be thoughtful, kind, broken, helpful and just lovely. Very few of them even cover their expenses and almost all of them work full-time jobs. They do it for connection and community.

I am too old for the mosh pit, but there is something in this music that lifts me out my sadness by making me sit fully in my emotions until my soul lifts, and for that I am grateful.

Rabbi Aaron Bergman is a spiritual leader at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.