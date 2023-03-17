After dragging Israelis to the polls five times over a four-year span, one of Netanyahu’s policy goals may be to avoid prosecution. He has shown he will stop at nothing.

Every Saturday night for the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets around the country to protest the Netanyahu government’s attempt to destroy checks and balances in Israel’s political system by curtailing the independence of the judiciary and granting ultimate authority to the legislative branch.

These protesters come from all strata of Israeli society — they are religious and secular, left wing and right, Jews and Arabs. What unites them is the recognition that Israel’s democratic system is at risk, and that the so-called “judicial overhaul” is really the first stop on the way to an illiberal autocracy — a system in which the majority of Israelis do not wish to live.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is facing corruption charges, has established the most right-wing, anti-democratic government in Israel’s history.

After dragging Israelis to the polls five times over a four-year span, one of Netanyahu’s policy goals may be to avoid prosecution. He has shown he will stop at nothing.

Ministers in his latest government include Kahanists, racists, Jewish supremacists and anti-LGBQ rabbis. When this current government was formed at the end of 2022, it quickly became apparent that its new ministers would likely not be committed to the preservation of Israel’s imperfect and fragile democracy.

There are those who say the current government is merely a reflection of the democratic will of the citizens of Israel and that free elections have consequences to which all must abide, winners and losers alike.

To claim, however, that this government is representative of the majority of Israeli voters is simply untrue. Between them, the six parties that comprise this government received fewer than 50% of the votes of the Israeli electorate in the election that was held in November 2022. The election essentially ended in a tie, with a mere 30,000 votes separating the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Moreover, Meretz and Balad, two long-standing political parties, both failed to cross the electoral threshold and did not receive any seats in the current Knesset, leaving their combined 300,000 voters disenfranchised.

Taking a Public Position

There are voices saying that it’s not the place of Jews who live in the diaspora to take public positions against Israel’s government. They believe that our role should be one of cheerleader and fundraiser, leaving dissent for the people who live in the country who are solely able to speak on domestic Israeli issues. For decades, Jews around the world abided by this unwritten rule and, for the most part, saved their criticisms for private discussion.

But the risk Israel faces today has upended that equation, and we are beginning to hear voices from places we’re not used to. Abe Foxman, the former head of the ADL and one of Israel’s staunchest defenders in the United States, has warned that “if Israel ceases to be an open democracy, I won’t be able to support it.”

Around the country, rabbis and other communal leaders have also begun to speak out from their pulpits and their organizations. In recent weeks, Israeli expats around the globe have begun protesting in solidarity with their relatives and friends back home. A group called UnXeptable has organized protests in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Toronto and other North American

cities.

So, what should North American Jews do?

We should take our cues not from the legacy organizations that tell us to keep quiet and mind our own business, but from our brothers and sisters in Israel and from Israelis living abroad who are marching in the streets, protesting and striking, refusing to remain silent.

Bradley Burston, one of Israel’s most respected journalists, has a message for North American Jews: “Bibi is betting everything he’s got that in the end, the Jewish world will let him get away with turning Israel into a slave state. A state which will permanently and irrevocably deny millions of Palestinians the most basic of human rights. A state empowered to intrude into and oppress and control and embitter with impunity the lives of all women, all LGBTQ people, all non-Jewish Israelis, all non-Bibi-voting Israelis, all asylum seekers, Reform and Conservative.”

He added that this could be end of Israel as we know it. “The end of pluralism and tolerance in Judaism. The intentional end of the concept of tikkun olam.”

He pleads for people to support a democratic Israel by joining the protests. “Not just for the sake of Israel,” he writes, “for your own. For the sake of your family and the future. Think with your heart. Stand up. Make noise. Draw a line. It is literally now or never.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. In 2023, showing your support for Israel means standing in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are on the front lines of Israel’s fight to preserve its democracy.

Mark Phillips is treasurer of Ameinu Detroit, on whose behalf he is writing. He lived on Kibbutz Adamit for 17 years and is an Israeli citizen.