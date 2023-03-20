The carnival featured games led by enthusiastic teen volunteers, inflatables and music.

The family-friendly, community-wide Purim celebration at Adat Shalom Synagogue on March 6, from the family Dr. Seuss-shan Shpiel to the Purim Carnival, and on through the service and Megillah reading, brought together people of all of ages.

The carnival featured games led by enthusiastic teen volunteers, inflatables and music. Hebrew Free Loan, summer camps and Motor City USY (MCUSY) offered additional activity booths that were a big hit. The enthusiasm was high, the costumes were spectacular and, together, the community helped support Yad Ezra by bringing unopened boxes of pasta to use as groggers.

The Purim partners were Adat Shalom Synagogue, Congregation Beth Ahm, Congregation B’nai Moshe, Congregation B’nai Israel, Congregation Beth Shalom and Dish Kosher Cuisine, and Star Trax once again provided community Purim fun.