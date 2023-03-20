Rabbi Dan Horwitz, Adat Shalom; Rabbi Shalom Kantor, B’nai Moshe; Hazzan Daniel Gross, Adat Shalom; Rabbi Steven Rubenstein, Beth Ahm; Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch and Rabbi Aaron Bergman, Adat Shalom
Rabbi Dan Horwitz, Adat Shalom; Rabbi Shalom Kantor, B’nai Moshe; Hazzan Daniel Gross, Adat Shalom; Rabbi Steven Rubenstein, Beth Ahm; Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch and Rabbi Aaron Bergman, Adat Shalom

The carnival featured games led by enthusiastic teen volunteers, inflatables and music.

The family-friendly, community-wide Purim celebration at Adat Shalom Synagogue on March 6, from the family Dr. Seuss-shan Shpiel to the Purim Carnival, and on through the service and Megillah reading, brought together people of all of ages.

Hazzan Dan Gross, Jackie Issner and her son Micah Issner of Adat Shalom
Teen volunteers led the carnival games.

The carnival featured games led by enthusiastic teen volunteers, inflatables and music. Hebrew Free Loan, summer camps and Motor City USY (MCUSY) offered additional activity booths that were a big hit. The enthusiasm was high, the costumes were spectacular and, together, the community helped support Yad Ezra by bringing unopened boxes of pasta to use as groggers.

The Purim costumes brought big smiles!
Rabbi Aaron Bergman, Adat Shalom, and Rabbi Bob Gamer, Beth Shalom

The Purim partners were Adat Shalom Synagogue, Congregation Beth Ahm, Congregation B’nai Moshe, Congregation B’nai Israel, Congregation Beth Shalom and Dish Kosher Cuisine, and Star Trax once again provided community Purim fun.

