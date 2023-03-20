All attendees made and baked their own hamantashen, one of the most widely held food traditions on Purim.

Members of JARC’s Board of Directors, along with community volunteers, visited JARC homes on March 6 and 7 to deliver 80 care packages of food and small gifts for the people JARC serves in celebration of Purim. This is the second year that volunteers of JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in the Metro Detroit area, have made surprise deliveries in celebration of the joyous holiday of Purim. The people JARC serves were excited to receive the gifts, interact with the volunteers and enjoy their goodies.

During the week prior to the care package deliveries, the people JARC serves also had the opportunity to celebrate Purim by attending a virtual baking class led by JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein. All attendees made and baked their own hamantashen, one of the most widely held food traditions on Purim.