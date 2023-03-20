What does it take to resettle a refugee family?

On Aug. 17, 2022, when Amanda Fahim, co-sponsorship coordinator at Jewish Family Services in Ann Arbor, and Spanish translator Zachary Kaiser drove to Detroit Metropolitan Airport to pick up a refugee family from Colombia, they were cognizant of how overwhelming the experience would be. Fahim, after all, had been through this process countless times.

The family, a mom, dad and two teenage children, were facing human rights violations in their home country. After some 20 hours of travel, they arrived with some of their personal items and were transported to their temporary hotel room.

At the extended-stay hotel, where the family would spend the next two weeks, a behind-the-scenes team was busy at work, stocking the fridge and cabinets with supplies. They ordered a meal from a local Central American restaurant and set up a laptop for the family to use. A handmade card on the hotel counter read “Bienvenido a Ann Arbor.”

The volunteers are part of a Herculean effort to resettle this family, an effort that began long before anyone arrived at DTW, even before the volunteers knew they would be instrumental in helping this specific family get a chance at a new life in Michigan.

Meet the Folks at JCOR

These volunteers are part of a collective called JCOR, Jewish Congregations Organized for Resettlement, made up of six member congregations: Beth Israel Congregation, Temple Beth Emeth, Ann Arbor Orthodox Minyan, Ann Arbor Reconstructionist Congregation, Jewish Cultural Society and Pardes Hannah.

JCOR, recently recognized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor in its inaugural Pillar Award, is part of a pilot co-sponsorship program initiated by Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County — a social service agency that has been instrumental in resettlement efforts since 2008. JFS has helped resettle more than 240 refugees in the years 2021-2022 and is set to increase its capacity significantly for 2023 to help resettle 450 refugees, according to Fahim. JFS was a co-recipient of the Pillar Award. In this co-sponsorship model, congregations need to raise $10,000 to $20,000 and enlist and train 20 to 30 volunteers who help resettle a refugee family for up to 12 months.

Fast forward eight months. The Colombian family now lives in an apartment in Ann Arbor. The family’s teenage children attend school and have made friends. One of the children serves as the family’s translator due to her rapid acquisition of English. Both parents are employed and potentially looking for second jobs to accelerate their financial independence. They are working on getting their driver’s licenses, and volunteers are hard at work helping the family understand the American tax system and how to secure an affordable used car.

Both JFS and the volunteers at JCOR consider this effort a success.

“It’s an amazing family taking control of their own lives,” said Harvey Somers, who serves as a coordinator for JCOR. “We want them to be our independent neighbors.”

JCOR volunteers report that it has been an eye-opening and transformative experience to be able to have a direct, tangible impact on a family, and one that hooks deep into Jewish values.

Do not oppress the stranger — the Torah repeats 36 times, or 46 times. It’s not clear. What is clear is that there is an appetite among Jewish congregations to make an impact when it comes to welcoming the stranger.

These days, volunteers are still helping the family with various efforts. As for the family, their journey to become “independent neighbors” is well under way. They will continue to get some help and support from JFS for another few months, but the bulk of their resettlement has passed.

In the coming weeks, JCOR volunteers will be reflecting on the process to capture the lessons learned that they can share with others. In the coming months, JCOR volunteers hope to start the journey all over again to welcome a new family under the JFS co-sponsorship model.

Somers recommends that anyone wanting to get involved can contact JCOR through its website, jcorannarbor.org, where they can donate to JCOR or volunteer to get involved in the resettlement efforts. They can donate funds, critical supplies or even donate or offer to sell (at a reasonable price) their reliable, used car. Landlords can help by offering housing. Donations to JFS can be made at jfsannarbor.org.

“The Power of Collaboration”

It was no small feat to bring together these varied Jewish congregations to work together on this issue. When rolling out this pilot program, Fahim initially had five religious congregations committed to the program. JCOR was the sixth participating group.

“I was hearing from quite a few groups that they didn’t have the capacity to raise $10,000 to $20,000,” Fahim said about the co-sponsorship model more broadly.

In January 2022, Fahim reached out to Beth Israel Congregation and Temple Beth Emeth separately — the two largest Jewish congregations in Ann Arbor. While there was immediate interest, they wanted to be sure they would be able to meet the requirements of the program, according to Somers.

These two congregations then reached out to some smaller congregations, and soon a movement started among lay leaders, endorsed by their boards, to come together and work in collaboration to support a refugee family.

“Eventually, they came back and expressed that they wanted to make it happen,” Fahim said, but with the help of six of Ann Arbor’s established Jewish congregations. “It shows the power of collaboration.”

“This is one of the most broad, lay-led efforts in Ann Arbor,” said Mira Sussman, Resettlement Resource Development manager at JFS. “It’s a labor-intensive endeavor and a very Jewish one,” she said.

Michael Appel, a Beth Israel JCOR volunteer, points to Jewish history and family histories as to why this issue was so resonant with the Ann Arbor Jewish community. “My father came over as a refugee in 1938 from Germany,” he recalled. He cites “protecting refugees and providing them with a welcoming space and letting them know that our community — as Americans and Jews — supports them” as motivation for being involved in JCOR.

“JCOR has benefitted from a very generous community,” Somers said, a community that helped JCOR meet the minimum fundraising requirement set by JFS early on. The group held a well-attended fundraising concert at the Jewish Community Center in December that supplemented this fundraising.

Drawing from their various congre-gants, JCOR easily surpassed the mini-mum requirement for volunteers. “We had over 60 volunteers sign up,” Somers said. This included interpreters and drivers, and eight teams covering a host of other tasks. Volunteers received training from Fahim and then met weekly on Zoom to coordinate efforts.

To Somers, this showed how amenable the local Jewish community is to this effort. “For everyone that’s raised on the values of tikkun olam, it stands out as a unique opportunity,” Somers said. “My grandparents got to the United States and someone had to help them. Here is one family we can have a direct connection to.”

Fruma Taub, JCOR representative from the Ann Arbor Orthodox Minyan, said, “At a time when there is so much that can potentially divide us, it’s beautiful to see us come together around the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim (welcoming travelers).” She added it was fulfilling to join together with other Jewish congregations.

Labor-Intensive Endeavor

There are many pieces involved in successfully resettling a refugee family and integrating them into a new life in Michigan.

Somers recalled the day in early August 2022, when Fahim attended a JCOR meeting with the news that there was a family arriving from Colombia in a little over a week that needed sponsorship. He wondered: Would they have ample time to help the family get settled? Within two days, the group committed to sponsoring the family and kicked into high gear. They had been training for weeks to be prepared for this very moment.

JCOR operates with distinct teams addressing education, healthcare, cultural orientation, on-call needs, housing and welcoming, finance, transportation and community orientation, employment and childcare.

Part of the JFS training taught the volunteers to take everything step-by-step. After the family’s arrival, the housing team, led by Alice Mishkin, a volunteer from Ann Arbor Reconstructionist Congregation, managed to secure quality, affordable housing on a bus line. This can be one of the most challenging tasks, especially in a competitive rental market like Ann Arbor’s, Mishkin noted.

After working through nearly all of the openings they found online, Mishkin and another volunteer called the properties to learn more. Because of the family’s lack of rental history, a member of the community volunteered to be a co-signer for the apartment, which was instrumental in securing the home.

She discovered there was tough competition for apartments, and often landlords would ask for application fees of up to $100 per person. “It was honestly so frustrating and disappointing to see what families face when trying to find affordable housing,” Mishkin said.

Once housing was in place, people donated furniture for the apartment, including new mattresses, bedding and other homewares. Volunteers and the newcomer family carried these items up the stairs on move-in day. Seeing all four family members pushing furniture up the stairs showed a “very early burst of independence,” Somers said.

The family will soon take over the rental payments and utilities completely after a phased approach over the past several months.

Another component of the resettlement process was getting the children enrolled and integrated into schools that had already begun the school year. Midge Cone, Temple Beth Emeth congregational representative to JCOR, recalled how eager and willing the teenage children were to ride the bus to their prospective schools.

Cone worked with the leaders and counselors of the schools to address everything from registering, navigating the school system, taking advantage of counseling, making sure they had gym shoes, knowing how to take the bus, participating in parent-teacher conferences, to making sure they were up-to-date with vaccinations.

Personnel at the middle and high schools were all so helpful, Midge said, and a local business donated backpacks — nice ones: Adidas and Lululemon.

Most of all, Cone said she was blown away by the children’s can-do attitude.

Jeff Basch, a JCOR volunteer with the Ann Arbor Reconstructionist Congregation, acts as the family’s financial adviser. He said he was struck by the challenges facing refugee families resettling in the United States.

“It has not been easy,” he said, listing many of the challenges the family faced and continues to face: figuring out logistics of how to get a bank account and apply for a credit card, setting up utilities and finding an affordable car to commute to work.

“The training provided by JFS has been instrumental in my approach to avoid adopting the family and instead guiding the family to empower them to make their own informed decisions — good or bad — on the path to owning their American experience,” Basch said.

“I admire those who leave everything to start over in the United States. I have a better understanding of the real-world challenges they face and the perseverance and ability to learn required to succeed.”

He added, “I feel proud of how JCOR has brought together the greater Jewish community for a greater purpose. Tikkun olam that repairs locally and globally.”