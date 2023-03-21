Bloom Matzah Factory returns to The J.

A staple of Passover experiences for Metro Detroit children since the 1980s is back once again.

The Barbara and Douglas Bloom Matzah Factory will be held on Sunday, April 2, from 3-5 p.m. at The J-Detroit in West Bloomfield.

The annual event from JFamily, a program of The J, sees hundreds of local Jewish children learn the story of Exodus, enjoy hands-on activities and, of course, learn to make matzah.

This family celebration is free and open to all families in the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

This year’s event is full of hands-on experiences. Families will arrive and enjoy a Passover play in the Berman Theater with Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center.

“We’re trying to do a more elevated performance this year by adding different backdrops, narrator music and additional actors,” said Rachael Gerstein, JFamily program associate, who’s leading the program.

After the play, Rabbi Silberberg will lead families “out of Egypt” from the theater to Handleman Hall and teach them how to make matzah for Passover that they can take home and enjoy.

Craft stations will be set up in the main lobby. All crafts are themed to create Passover memories at the dinner table, including making flower arrangements, placemats and acrylic matzah holders that the children can paint. The children can also make a pillow and stuff it with a Passover memory for reclining at the Seder table.

Also in the lobby will be a matzah bar with a whimsical Willy Wonka theme of sorts where families can top their matzah with candy, cream cheese, jelly, frosting, sprinkles and more. “It will be a nice, sweet treat they can enjoy with their families,” Gerstein said.

The event is sponsored by Barbara and Douglas Bloom, and their continuous support for the program is something The J and JFamily are thankful for.

“Barbara said, ‘Making matzah is making memories.’ That gives me goosebumps because Passover is all about spending time with your family, and with the crafts we’re doing and the play and the story behind everything, it really brings it back to the foundation of what this program is all about,” Gerstein said.

A total of about 300 people, around 130 families, are expected for the event. Gerstein hopes this year’s event provides people the opportunity to make connections and enjoy a day engaging with their family and other families as well.

“It’s been a successful event year after year, and one that families have created their own traditions by attending.”

To register, visit https://jlive.app/.events/4194.