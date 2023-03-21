OneTable Encourages an “Open Table” to Gather Passover Guests, Share the Love, and Create Authentic, Meaningful Seders

(New York) – To help more young adults create meaningful Passover Seder experiences with friends, OneTable is offering “Nourishment” subsidies, $10 per person — up to $300 for open Seders and $100 for private Seders, and resources to support individuals’ Passover practice. With this financial and DIY support, Jewish young adults will be able to more easily create, host, and participate in Seders, the ritual Passover meal. Individuals and organizations will have access to these resources when they register to host by March 24 and post their Seder on OneTable’s platform (onetable.org/Passover) by March 28.

“We want young adults to share the love and open up their tables to as many Passover guests as they can, which is why we are proud to provide inspiration, Nourishment, and resources to help make their Seders authentic, meaningful, and connective,” said Tamara Cohen, OneTable’s VP, Growth.

This year, OneTable is “nourishing” (subsidizing) Seders on April 5 and 6 and Passover Shabbat dinners on April 7. OneTable hosts can receive Nourishment ($10/person, up to $300 per dinner) for one Seder (1st or 2nd night — their choice) and Passover Shabbat. For more information or to become a host, visit onetable.org/Passover.

OneTable is also hosting a Passover collaboration with multiple brands including Goldie Home, the Eat Something cookbook, a Wise Sons Cookbook written by Evan Bloom and Rachel Levin, The Gefilteria, and Schmutz. For more information on the giveaway, visit onetable.org/let-my-people-glow.

“At OneTable, we also know that hosting a Seder can be a lot of work. We’re also here to help with some of the heavy lifting, so hosts can sit back, relax and celebrate,” continued Cohen. “This Passover, we’re going beyond the usual Nourishment + ritual support you can expect from OneTable with this ‘Let My People Glow’ giveaway to help elevate one lucky winner’s Passover Seder.”

About OneTable

OneTable empowers people who don’t yet have a consistent Shabbat dinner practice to build one that feels authentic, sustainable, and valuable. OneTable is a national nonprofit funded to support people (21-39ish) looking to find and share this powerful experience. We envision a whole generation of slowing down, joining together, unplugging from the week, creating intention in their lives, and building meaningful communities. onetable.org