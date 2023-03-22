Parents and students express outrage at heated Bloomfield Hills Board of Education meeting.

Bloomfield Hills Schools families and concerned community members packed the Doyle Center in Bloomfield Hills at an emergency Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 20, to get answers on how the school district plans to put healing measures in place as well as to voice their displeasure about the outcome of a mandatory diversity day assembly that left both Jewish and Muslim students at Bloomfield Hills High School feeling threatened.

The BOE voted to move the public comments section up on the agenda, which went on for more than two hours. The board also discussed in a later session how they would choose legal counsel because parents reported their students — both Jewish and Muslim — were receiving in-person and online threats. The school faced a previous lawsuit during the 2021-2022 school year when the school was being investigated for multiple hate crimes against black students. After these incidents, Principal Charlie Hollerith resigned midway through the school year.

Both communities laid the blame squarely on lack of leadership and oversight from Margaret Schultz, the district’s director of diversity equity and inclusion, calling for her to be fired, as well as the possible removal of high school Principal Lawrence Stroughter and/or Superintendent Pat Watson. If these actions would not be swiftly carried out, some parents called for a dissolution of the current members of the Board of Education itself.

According to Watson, speaking at the beginning of the meeting, the district is investigating 17 possible hate incidents since last week’s diversity day, with one under police investigation.

No matter their opinion on whether anti-Israel activist Huwaida Arraf should have addressed high school students, all who spoke agreed that their diverse, somewhat cohesive school community is now broken and are demanding accountability from the administration and the board.

In addition to the many members of the community who spoke at the meeting (the full broadcast of the meeting can be watched here), there is a change.org petition being circulated with nearly 1,000 signatures demanding that Watson immediately terminate the employment of Margaret Schultz and Lawrence Stroughter with cause because they violated the board policy of keeping students safe and secure at school. Schultz and Stroughter were not at the meeting.

The petition, written by Dr. Ali Alhimiri, a Bloomfield Hills father of four daughters, states: “This is the time to act since the high school administrators have shown poor leadership and judgment before this incident, during the incident, and after the fallout of the incident.”

The petition continues: “Schultz, the Director of DEI, and Stroughter failed to conduct an effective vetting of the speaker, who proceeded to speak about inflammatory Middle East politics for four different sessions with students, even after being notified and asked to shut down the speaker as the students were panic-stricken and fearful for their safety.”

“The school administrators have acted with a cruel disregard for our community. They have ignited a political firestorm and placed a burden on our teenage children and families to deal with. They have demonstrated gross negligence and failure to protect the safety and security of our students by being ignorant and callous about the implications to our teenagers in an unsupervised and unregulated environment.”

Public Comment

At the meeting, a mix of people filled the main and overflow rooms, and there was not a single empty spot in the parking lot. Muslim and Arabic students and families outnumbered Jewish ones. Some students wore keffiyehs or green, black and white scarves bearing the word “Palestine” around their necks, and one student wore a sweatshirt with the entire map of Israel covered in a checkered keffiyeh. A few Jewish students sat with their parents, but no one wore any clothing in blue or white or bearing the insignia of the Israel Defense Forces.

As the public comment section began at 8:30 p.m., Board of Education Vice President Siva Kumar read a statement from the Muslim Unity Center (MUC). The message pointed out the mosque’s pride in years of educational collaborative efforts with the school district but expressed deep concern when it “became aware of multiple occurrences that do not align with the district’s commitment to a safe environment that fosters inclusion.”

The statement said that after the district released two emails alleging Arraf’s presentation had some comments that were antisemitic in nature, the MUC consulted with Arraf to hear her side of the story. She truthfully shared her views and experiences on behalf of working for Palestinians and said her remarks were pertinent to addressing the topic of persecution and discrimination.

The statement continued: “Students have expressed they feel silenced, ignored and dismissed by the administration because they hold views on a topic that may run counter to the narrative, as is portrayed by pro-Israeli or anti-Palestinian constituencies. We deem attempts to silence or ignore students from any side of a debate, run counter to the values of free and open inquiry, critical thinking and a sound education.

“We are horrified to learn of instances of peer-based bullying, intimidation and acts of violence targeting Muslim and Arab students at BHHS. We are also astounded to learn of incidents of school suspension and questioning of students’ political and religious views by BHS administration.”

The letter did not acknowledge that Arraf’s remarks also made many Jewish students feel threatened.

During the reading of the letter, the meeting was disrupted by a heckler who was escorted out of the building when he refused to be quiet.

The meeting continued with further remarks from MUC’s Imam Abdullah Al-Mahmudi and then Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Detroit Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee. Lopatin emphasized the pain felt by both Jewish and Muslim students in his remarks and shared two approaches with the BOE that will be crucial for healing as the district moves forward.

“As a Jew, a rabbi and a proud Zionist who also supports Palestinian rights, I asked the school to support all students (regardless of their religious background) expressing their beliefs. Their passions for every issue need to be supported — from how to deal with racism, to how to approach Israel or the plight of the Palestinian people … But the second crucial point is that the school must help students understand that they are one community, and parents as well. They need to work together even when they disagree strongly. We need to create an atmosphere of civil and respectful disagreement.”

At other contentious times during the meeting, there were outbursts of laughter and denial from some when Jewish speakers made allegations that Arraf had possible connections with terror organizations such as Hamas, had come under investigation by the FBI, and her extreme anti-Israel rhetoric conflates to anti-Zionism, which is a form of antisemitism.

Neil Rockind, who is in his 50s and an alumn of Andover High School, said he felt very uncomfortable with the divisive atmosphere in the room, with half the people clapping and cheering at some statements and the other half cheering at opposing views.

“This is the very opposite of diversity, this is exclusion,” said the defense attorney and grandson of Holocaust survivors. “I married someone who was born Catholic. I defend people who are Jewish and Arabic. I am a liberal, but I find myself being excluded from progressive causes because of my supportive views about Israel. I have my daughter here who is also stridently pro-Israel.”

He continued addressing the board: “We are not going to solve the Israeli-Arab or Israeli-Palestinian conflict here, and I don’t know how we are going to put the toothpaste back in the tube. I hope you can find a way to heal this room because, obviously, it’s not happening yet.”

Student Committee Reacts

Addressing the board, members of the student DEI committee said they stood by their decision to include Arraf in the presentation and rejected the apologetic tone of the two emails the district sent out without their permission or consultation. They stated that students deserved to hear of her experiences in Israel, a region that during her presentations she only described as Palestine.

The committee members, none of whom were Jewish, took turns reading from their statement. It read: “There has been an immense amount of discourse about what the prompt was. The actual prompt for the panelists read: What oppression or discrimination did you face, and how did the people around you help to make it better, and if applicable, how did racism and ignorance affect you in high school?

“In the planning process, we thought it would be important to have a Palestinian on the panel, and a large group of students appreciated her presence.”

The student committee statement stated that at no time did Arraf say that Jewish people killed Palestinians, which was met with applause. However, the JN has recordings of the assemblies where Arraf said Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians and was blocking essential medical care in the Gaza Strip. As to why there were no Jewish panelists, the committee stated that last year’s diversity day presentation featured local rabbis.

“We understand that people in our community are hurt, and this was never our intention. It deeply saddens us that this is a result of an assembly that was created in order to bring people together. We apologize to all communities for the hate that’s taking place and for the flaws in our assembly, but we will not apologize for having a Palestinian speaker and giving Arab and Muslim students representation.”

Longtime Holocaust Memorial Center Docent Andrea Benkoff said the district needs to take immediate steps to correct a situation that has stirred animosity in the student body.

“We must deal right now with the situation that was created by someone that unfortunately left the situation after she caused a great conflict. It was pointed out that the children were getting along well before this, and now they’re not. There needs to be another mandatory program that is set up to deal exclusively with antisemitism and Islamophobia and nothing else.”

Another Muslim father of Palestinian descent, who has lived in the United States for 15 years, said he enjoys living in a community where his next-door neighbors are Jewish and Christian.

“This is the community that we live in and enjoy,” he said. “I have been to Poland, and I have visited Auschwitz because I was raised to learn one way but I wanted to learn in a different way. I do appreciate the inclusion committee, though mistakes were made. Whether or not we agree with the speaker is beside the point. We ignored the opportunity to ask why certain students felt the way they did, why they thought it was hurtful and build a bridge … instead the (school) dropped the ball and let the students create divisions between themselves. The school needs to be held accountable. In the future, mistakes will always happen, but how are we going to heal from it?”

Jennifer Freedland was met with laughter and jeers from some meeting attendees when she stated that anti-Israel rhetoric promotes antisemitism and, therefore, is “very against Jewish people.”

She decided to share with the public a very hateful message her daughter received on Instagram from possibly another student she did not know. It said: “Hi. KYS (Kill Yourself). Free Palestine. Hitler was Right.” The matter is under police investigation at the current time.

“The other panelists stayed true to the prompt,” she added. “They didn’t tell someone else’s story or point fingers at an individual group.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is way too complicated and political to be addressed and understood by even most adults let alone highly impressionable high school students,” she continued. “What has occurred now is unsettling discord and verbal threats within our school community. None of which has been addressed or publicly condemned by administration, making parents and students once again feel unsafe, unsupported and, frankly, ashamed to be part of this very broken community. How are we supposed to move forward and trust our school leaders?”

Bloomfield Hills resident and Zionist Organization of America Michigan President Sheldon L. Freilich described the diversity program as deeply flawed.

Freilich said one way to resolve this was to adapt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism that includes singling out Israel, holding the country to a double standard and equating Zionism to Nazism. The definition has been adapted as policy in over 30 countries, including the United States.

“The ZOA recommends bringing in another qualified speaker to give a more accurate picture of Israel, which is a vibrant democracy that supports equal rights policies to the 20 percent of its population who is Arabic.”

Jay Kozlowski, the father of three Andover High School graduates and the child of a Holocaust survivor, wished there had been more balance of Jewish voices and opinions, as the public comment meeting opened with two statements from the Muslim Unity Center.

“I was waiting for some balance from at least more Jewish voices here, and I acknowledge that (Rabbi Lopatin) did speak and it was an eloquent presentation,” he said. “I’d like to ask my Muslim brethren here what their response would have been had the speaker been a pro-Israel activist. We all have sensitivities and need to consider the other side. And now this has become a tinderbox and is scary to me.”

