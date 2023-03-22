Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, in the Berman Center for the Performing Arts.

Frankel Jewish Academy’s Performing Arts Department will present their spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.” The story centers around Seymour, a naive orphan taken in and given a job by Mr. Mushnik, the Jewish owner of a run-down florist shop in Skid Row, the seedy part of town. What accidentally grows in the florist shop is a surprise, even to Seymour. Yet his plant, Audrey II, draws a steady stream of customers the shop truly needs.

While caring for Audrey II, Seymour learns of the plant’s rather unique appetite for blood (and later flesh!). This leads to all sorts of complications for Seymour in response to the plant’s ever-increasing demands.

FJA junior Rozalia Aronov, who plays Seymour, says, “I couldn’t be more excited for the greater community to come and see our show! Singing and dancing four days a week is no easy feat, but our cast has been working hard on the downtown streets of Skid Row to transport all of you to ‘Somewhere That’s Green.’”

This show is under the guidance of Mitch Master, director of the Performing Arts and theater manager, who has been with FJA since the school’s founding in 2000. The cast includes 12 very talented FJA students who have been rehearsing this show for months.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, in the Berman Center for the Performing Arts, 6600 W. Maple Road in the JCC in West Bloomfield.

General admission tickets are $15 each. The Berman will apply a $3 service fee per ticket. Go to theberman.org or call/text 248-406-6677.

Little Shop of Horrors is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).