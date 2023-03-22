NEXTGen Employment Specialist Madeline Apple links people to meaningful careers.

As a NEXTGen Employment Specialist at Gesher Human Services, Madeline Apple has a unique role where she works with not one, but two, Metro Detroit Jewish organizations.

Apple, 26, of Birmingham, is one of the newest employees to work with NEXTGen Detroit, an arm of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit that focuses on building a vibrant community for young Jewish adults.

“Half of the week, I’m at Gesher providing counseling services for people who need job assistance and are on the job hunt,” she explains. “The other half of the week, I’m at Federation planning NEXTWork events.”

NEXTWork is an event series put on by NEXTGen Detroit that offers professional networking opportunities for young Metro Detroiters and a chance to hear success stories from local Jewish business owners. Apple, meanwhile, works behind the scenes to help make this popular event series a reality.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she meets with Gesher clients to discuss career paths and job opportunities. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she meets with NEXTWork event chairs and sets the networking events into motion.

“Every day is completely different,” Apple says. “It’s really interesting because I’ve never worked in two organizations before. It’s a nice switch-up.”

Job Placements

Currently attending Wayne State University to pursue a Master of Arts degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling, Apple is not only a Gesher employee, but also is completing her internship in counseling at the Jewish organization. She began the role in September 2022 and is slated to graduate from Wayne State later this year.

Although Apple works with clients of all ages at Gesher, her work at NEXTGen Detroit makes her well-suited to help young adults, in particular, find meaningful careers. “A lot of people want to be employed in the Jewish community,” she explains. “I meet with different organizations to find out what employees they’re looking for.”

From there, Apple will do outreach and keeps a database of Jewish community jobs to reference. She also checks local Jewish Facebook groups to see which businesses are hiring and to find people in Metro Detroit who are looking for new careers.

“I really partner with everyone,” she says.

The most rewarding part of the role, Apple says, is working one-on-one with people to help them find meaningful employment. “I’ve had a lot of success and a lot of successful clients,” she says. “Every time my clients get a job placement, it’s amazing.”

Although Apple is still figuring out where she’d like her career path to ultimately go, she knows no matter which direction it takes, she wants to help people. In fact, this passion runs in her DNA. Her grandfather was a psychoanalyst, while her grandmother worked at a school for children with emotional struggles.

“I grew up in a therapeutic setting,” she explains.

Family First

Still, like many other young adults, she wanted to test other fields before determining counseling was her right path.

After graduating from the University of Michigan in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in American culture and history, she packed up her bags and moved to New York City.

“I wanted something new,” she recalls. “All of my friends were in New York, and I lived in Michigan my entire life.”

Apple completed an internship in fashion in New York City, then landed in a tech marketing role. However, she realized it wasn’t for her.

“I really didn’t think I could go the rest of my life without living in the same place as my family,” she says.

Faced with a choice — staying with her friends in New York City and building a life there or taking a “leap of faith” and moving back to Michigan to be with her family — the choice was obvious for Apple.

“I chose family,” she says.

Now, Apple looks forward to graduating from Wayne State University in the spring and is already working on the next step in her education. “I’m applying for Ph.D. programs,” she explains. “I’ll see where I get in and then make a decision from there.”

However, one thing is for certain: Apple always wants to work one-on-one with clients. “I don’t think I’d ever give up having clients because it’s so fun,” she says. “Talking to them, helping them and engaging them is so rewarding on a personal level.”

This series is about young adults who left the state and have decided to come home and plant their roots in Metro Detroit. If you or someone you know want to be featured in this series, send an email to jheadapohl@thejewishnews.com.