Lillian Schwartz exhibit shows her early command of computer artistry.

Lillian Schwartz, an early leader in the field of computer artistry, is being celebrated in an exhibition running March 25 through the end of the year at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

Lillian Schwartz: Whirlwind of Creativity presents samples of her work and recollections of the life that soon will number 96 years. The exhibit curator, Kristen Gallerneaux, also is responsible for bringing Schwartz’s archive to the permanent collection of the museum.

The Henry Ford, opening its Collections Gallery with this display, will rotate segments of its holdings into the gallery and is offering the experience of viewing Schwartz’s use of technology in developing innovative films, animation videos and computer-aided art forms.

Schwartz’s projects came after the artist’s experimentation with painting, drawing and sculpture. Her attention to computer opportunities began appearing in the 1960s. In 1968, her kinetic sculpture “Proxima Centauri” became part of an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Her MoMA piece starts moving and changing colors as onlookers approach.

“I first encountered Lillian’s work as an art student,” said Gallerneaux, who holds master’s degrees in printmaking and folklore and a doctoral degree that combines art practice and media history subjects. “I saw her work and never forgot it.

“I’ve been with The Henry Ford for 10 years, and one day I happened to think about what happened to her archives. I tracked down the contact information through the family and called them. I was on a plane to New York just before COVID hit, visiting the family and acquiring her archives.”

About 200 items are being shown as representing the work and beyond as initiated by the woman who was raised in a Jewish home in Cincinnati, started out in nursing, married a pediatrician and had two sons, one of whom has joined in some projects and administers their use.

“Lillian quickly realized that what she actually enjoyed out of nursing was seeing medicines and realizing they make really amazing colors when you mix them together,” Gallerneaux said. “This was the 1940s when she made the jump into art and quickly started to establish an arts career.”

Schwartz, whose maiden name was Feldman, became one of the first resident artists at AT&T Bell Laboratories (1969-2002) and later acted as a consultant for AT&T, IBM and Lucent Technologies. Her instruction came from self-studies and interactions with professional colleagues instead of formal schooling.

“The way I approached curating this exhibit was to create a very holistic representation of not just her film work but her entire life,” the curator said. “There are display cases filled with family photographs, her nursing certificates and drawings she made while living in Japan. Even the badges she wore while being a resident visitor artist at Bell Labs have been included.”

Among Schwartz’s work on display is Olympiad, a short film project that offers a modernized view of phases depicting a runner. Pixillation, a more abstract short film, combines different forms of art into consolidated images.

The entire Lillian Schwartz collection held by the museum amounts to more than 5,000 2D and 3D objects and includes her artworks, personal papers and library, photographs and computing equipment.

“Lillian combines things in such new and profound ways that she definitely deserves a lot of credit,” the curator said. “It’s kind of like computer science combining with fine art and pure science in the mix as well.”

A more personal section of the exhibit shows some drawings that she made at age 94. It has been reported that she was making drawings just about every day, and there’s a drawing in the show called “Bar Mitzvah Boy,” which is very cartoonish and playful.

She made artistic work about the Holocaust, antisemitism and redlining, some of the negative actions she experienced in her own childhood.

It was in the 1970s that she started receiving awards for her films, and one of the presenters was the Ann Arbor Film Festival. Other presenters included CINE, Cannes and the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 1984, she received an Emmy Award for a computer-generated public service announcement.

Schwartz’s films were included in a 2022 Venice Biennale as the Milk of Dreams exhibit.

“Lillian’s work is so important that there’s potential for it to find its way into other exhibits that we show down the road,” said Gallerneaux, who pointed out that the museum is working on digitizing many of her pieces so that people unable to visit the museum can access her projects.

To give visitors an expanse of Schwartz’s interests, the 1,800 square feet in the Collections Gallery has been divided into three sections — her transition from childhood to adulthood; her explorations in bridging art, science and technology; and her inclination for pushing her media to its limits.

Visitors can view her equipment, mixed-media works and film projections.

Lillian Schwartz: Whirlwind of Creativity will be on view starting March 24 for members and March 25 for the general public and continuing through the end of the year at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. Members free; general admission $30. (313) 788-8653. thehenryford.org.