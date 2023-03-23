A century-old scandal at the U.S. Naval Academy continues to resonate today.

The year 1922 was at the beginning of the decade that became known as the “Roaring Twenties.” Many of the innovations and notable personalities of this decade — Babe Ruth, the dawn of the Radio Age and Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight — provided the energy and excitement for this remarkable and unforgettable decade.

Yet the decade also had a dark side, which some have referred to as the “Tribal Twenties.” The Tribal Twenties were infested with intolerance and hate, resulting in the revival of the Ku Klux Klan, a rise of antisemitism, the adoption of quotas in immigration and college admissions, anti-Black riots, lynchings and other manifestations of bigotry. And we must not forget Henry Ford and his notorious Dearborn Independent, the antisemitic primer of its day.

With that as a backdrop, consider an appalling incident that occurred at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1922.

Just over a century ago, a shocking page in the Naval Academy yearbook dishonored the United States and provoked a national uproar.

The page is from the 1922 edition of the Naval Academy yearbook, known as the Lucky Bag. On the left is a photograph of Jewish graduate Leonard Kaplan with a caption that he wrote describing his background and achievements at the academy.

On the right is a fictional “graduate” of the class that was designed to be a cartoon parody of Kaplan. The caricature was given the nickname “Porky,” an apparent swipe at Jews. A newspaper at the time described the caricature of Porky as an “unshaven, disheveled, thuggish-looking person.” The sketch was humiliating. Furthermore, Porky’s caption mocking Kaplan contained numerous denigrating and antisemitic statements.

For example, in spite of the fact that Kaplan was a top student in his class, the parody referred to the fictional “Porky” as “below average.” While Kaplan’s caption indicated he was born in the township of Weston in the state of West Virginia, the spoof asserted he was born in the “township of Zion” in the “State of Ignorance.”

In addition, the satire ridiculed Kaplan by claiming he was educated at the “Convent of Zion” and at “Zion City Collech.” The three references to “Zion” led many to conclude that the spoof indeed had antisemitic undertones.

Although the yearbook included whimsical and capricious comments about other graduates, Kaplan was the only graduate viciously mocked by a cartoon character and a derogatory caption in the 1922 Lucky Bag.

The story made headlines across the nation and around the world. The controversy made front-page news in the June 23, 1922, Detroit Jewish Chronicle.

A BRILLIANT MIND

But who was the real Leonard Kaplan?

Kaplan, age 22, was a brilliant Jewish student who graduated second in his class. He won several academic prizes, including the Sexton Prize for excellence in practical and theoretical navigation and the Superintendent Award for best essay on the Tactics of Examination. A diligent student, he often arose at 4 a.m. to study and did not engage in extracurricular activities.

During his four years at the Academy, Kaplan was forced to live in “Coventry,” a term indicating that he had been ostracized by his classmates. He lived in isolation. He was forced to live alone as no one would room with him. No one would speak to him unless necessary. He was given the silent treatment, which today is considered to be a form of emotional abuse.

The layout of the yearbook was also reprehensible.

Kaplan’s yearbook page was perforated near the binding so that it could be easily removed without damaging the yearbook. The reason for the perforation was that some classmates did not want to take Kaplan’s page home. The perforation, therefore, allowed students to delete the page without mutilating the book.

What’s more, Kaplan’s yearbook page was not numbered and, as a result, his name did not appear in the index or anywhere else in the yearbook. This was a further humiliation to Kaplan. In making it convenient for the page to be deleted and omitting his name from the index, his memory was obliterated as if he never was.

But who was responsible for the attack on Kaplan?

Attention was naturally drawn to Jerauld Olmsted, the editor-in-chief of the yearbook, who was deemed primarily responsible for the publication. Olmstead and Kaplan had an intense rivalry to be number one in the class. Olmsted ultimately finished as the top student in 1922.

Olmsted was the regimental commander and also the president of the class. Additionally, Olmsted was among five members of the class slated to receive recognition for demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities from Rear Adm. Henry Wilson, the superintendent of the Naval Academy.

IMMEDIATE REACTION

The infamous page created a huge commotion initially at Annapolis and subsequently throughout the country.

The Baltimore Sun on June 9, 1922, seven days after the class graduated, reported the details of the scheme. The article said that the Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Henry Wilson was subtly punishing Olmsted by not sending him a letter of commendation for exceptional leadership qualities. Following the news article, an editorial in a Washington newspaper titled “The Cruelty of Youth” criticized those responsible for the page.

Sen. Howard Sutherland of Kaplan’s home state of West Virginia had the editorial read on the floor of the U.S. Senate. He led the charge on the incident claiming that the mistreatment of Leonard Kaplan was due to Kaplan being Jewish.

Sutherland declared on the Senate floor: “[An] offense has been committed in stigmatizing the young midshipman of the Jewish race as he has been stigmatized, because of his nationality.” (For many years, the phrase “Jewish race” was used conventionally by some to refer to Jews as an ethnic group. Others, however, used it nefariously to promote a pseudo-scientific, racial theory. The phrase was largely discarded as a result of the Holocaust.)

Concerns were also voiced in the Senate regarding the lack of discipline that permitted such a shameful act to occur at a government institution.

Sutherland sent a letter to President Warren Harding demanding that those responsible for the yearbook page be punished. Harding referred the matter to Theodore Roosevelt Jr., who was the acting secretary of the Navy at the time. Roosevelt severely and publicly rebuked Olmsted.

The rebuke stated in part: “You have been guilty of an action which casts grave doubt as to your … qualifications essential to an officer in the U.S. Navy.”

At the core of the issue was a question that stirred an immense debate: Was Kaplan’s treatment in the yearbook rooted in antisemitism?

Rear Adm. Wilson, superintendent of the Academy, characterized Olmsted’s actions as nothing more than a prank. He described Olmsted’s behavior as a “lowdown dirty trick” but did not believe it was antisemitic in nature. Wilson believed that the withdrawal of Olmsted’s letter of commendation was “sufficient punishment.”

Similarly, it’s worth noting that, despite his reprimand, Theodore Roosevelt Jr. did not believe this was a case of antisemitism. Following his rebuke, Roosevelt made the following statement: “I am convinced that no [racial] motive was behind the incident.” This statement is significant for it helped frame the controversy as to what degree antisemitism played in the incident.

BLATANT ANTISEMITISM?

Many people at the time, however, took an opposing view and insisted that Kaplan was victimized simply because he was Jewish. Additionally, many newspapers headlined the incident as antisemitic.

The Long Beach (California) Press-Telegram, for instance, wrote that Kaplan’s slight was “aimed at him solely because he is a Jew.”

Some Jewish war veterans were outraged and expressed their concern about how “wounded ex-servicemen of the Jewish faith” would react upon hearing that Jews such as Kaplan were being “stigmatized because of their religion.”

A leading Jewish newspaper, the American Israelite (of Cincinnati), noted that there was antisemitism at both West Point and Annapolis and discouraged Jewish men from attending these institutions.

Congressman Isaac Siegel of New York, who was aware of the difficulties that Kaplan endured during his four years at the Academy, declared that Kaplan was cheated out of the number one spot of the class. Rear Adm. Albert Mumma — a contemporary of Kaplan — claimed that Kaplan would have stood “number one in the class of 1922 had it not been for prejudice.”

Some newspapers, however, such as the (Columbus) Ohio Jewish Chronicle, Pittsburgh’s Jewish Criterion and Boston’s Jewish Advocate, did not believe the parody of Kaplan was motivated by antisemitism.

The Detroit Jewish Chronicle, in a June 23, 1922, editorial, did acknowledge that Kaplan was a victim of antisemitism but did not view antisemitism as endemic in America. The editorial stated, “The Kaplan incident is to be greatly regretted, but it is not at all to be interpreted as a sign of the times.”

QUESTIONS OF MOTIVE

But if it wasn’t antisemitism, what was it? What other factors could have led to Kaplan being victimized?

Some speculated that Kaplan may have been targeted due to jealousy. Recall, Kaplan was a top student in the class.

In a similar vein, others have speculated that Kaplan was targeted because he was a “grind,” a term used to describe a student who is overzealous towards his studies at the expense of participating in extracurricular activities. Another consideration is that Kaplan was targeted because he was unpopular and had an allegedly unpleasant demeanor.

Although a century has elapsed, the exact explanation for Kaplan’s classmates vilifying him remains elusive.

In the midst of this controversy, the story took an unexpected turn. Navy investigators revealed a damning and surprising finding that Kaplan reportedly claimed to have “no religion” at the time he enrolled in the Naval Academy. (It also remains possible that a clerical error resulted in the “no religion” designation.) It was reported by the Navy that of the nine Jewish graduates in the class of 1922, eight self-identified as Jews on a registration card completed at the time of enrollment.

As a result of Kaplan’s suggesting he had “no religion,” he again was vilified, this time by American Jews who considered him to be disloyal.

This revelation renewed attention to the age-old question: Are Jews a race, a religion or a nationality?

The issue was addressed by Charles Joseph, the editor of Pittsburgh’s Jewish Criterion. In a syndicated column in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, he emphasized that a Jew who denies or hides his religion is not wanted by Jews or Christians.

A Detroiter responded to Joseph in a letter urging him to reject the notion that a Jew is exclusively a Jew vis-a-vis religion and objecting to the columnist’s “failure to distinguishing between nationality and religion.”

Joseph replied to the Detroiter: “A Jew without religion is a menace to their own people.”

Rabbi Leo Franklin of Temple Beth El had a monthly column in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. He devoted his Sept. 1, 1922, column to the debate surrounding Jewish identity that was raised by the Kaplan incident. He wrote that a Jew without religion is not a Jew.

He also noted that Reform Judaism opposed Jewish nationalism and political Zionism. Franklin elaborated that the opposition to these movements were due to their failure to embrace “religion in the slightest.”

For many years, Rabbi Franklin was an ardent anti-Zionist. He later shed his opposition to Zionism after the founding of the Jewish State of Israel in 1948.

Kaplan soon began to lose Jewish support. The American Israelite wrote that since Kaplan abandoned his religion “any sympathy given him is undeserved.”

LACK OF COURAGE?

In a letter to the American Israelite, Rear Adm. Wilson insisted that Kaplan could not have been a victim of antisemitism since he denied having a religion. Some also suggested that since Kaplan did not have the courage to admit that he was a Jew, he was presumed to be a coward and therefore could not be relied upon in dangerous situations. (It is unlikely that any of Kaplan’s peers knew that “no religion” was listed on his registration card.)

Taking an opposing view, Jewish Midshipman Joseph Werlin (who briefly attended the Academy at the same time as Kaplan) argued that Kaplan’s denial of his religion was irrelevant to his treatment. The midshipman claimed that Kaplan received the “harshest, most outrageous and wholly undeserved treatment that was ever the lot of a Jewish student, at least in this country.” Werlin also commented that the Academy was “steeped” in antisemitism.

The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle wrote that a Jew may change his religion or call himself agnostic, atheist, or Bolshevik, but at the end of the day he is still a Jew.

The Kaplan incident provided observers the opportunity to note the contributions that Jews had made to America, highlighting that Jews participated valiantly in all of America’s wars. Observers also noted the contributions American Jews made to the arts, literature and business. Recognition was also given to the charitable nature of American Jews.

With the debate having captured the attention of America, it is interesting to see what Olmsted himself said of the matter.

Olmsted, in remarks made to the Des Moines Register, denied being antisemitic. In doing so, he employed the cliche that some of his “best friends were Jewish.”

He also attempted to mitigate his own responsibility for the page. Specifically, he claimed that some classmates wanted to exclude Kaplan from the yearbook. Olmsted argued that by perforating the page he was merely placating those members of the class who did not want Kaplan to appear in the yearbook at all.

Olmsted also said that following pressure from the majority of the class, he attempted to remove the perforation prior to publication but was informed by the publisher that it was too late to make any changes.

As for Ensign Kaplan, he remained silent on the incident throughout his entire life.

This is virtually the only known public remarks that Kaplan ever made on the incident: “I consider the matter closed,” he said.

“I would rather let the matter drop to save the Academy and classmates from accusations of harboring racial and religious intolerance.”

EPILOGUE

Ensign Jerauld Olmsted died unexpectedly a little over a year later on Aug. 21, 1923, two days before his wedding. Polio was most likely the cause of death.

Leonard Kaplan served 27 years in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of captain, and was awarded the Legion of Merit. Following his graduation from the Academy, Kaplan earned a master’s degree in Naval Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He went on to supervise the construction of major ships, including the USS Enterprise, the USS North Carolina and the USS Ranger.

In two oral histories, naval officers who knew Capt. Kaplan during his distinguished naval career had praise for him. Rear Adm. Albert Mumma said Kaplan was “a very fine man” whom “he liked very much.” Adm. Elliott Strauss described Kaplan as “very easy to get along with.”

Two of the most famous graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy were Jews. Albert Michaelson, class of 1873, was the first American to win the Nobel Prize in Physics. He received the prize for inventing an instrument that made it possible to determine the speed of light.

Adm. Hyman Rickover, also of Kaplan’s class of 1922, served an extraordinary 62 years in the U.S. Navy and is heralded as the “father of the nuclear navy.” Rickover was known to be a maverick, and some individuals mistakenly believed for many years that Rickover, rather than Kaplan, was the victim of the perforated page.

michigan’s perspectives

The story recieved wide attention in Michigan, particularly from the state’s Jewish community.

Prior to founding the Detroit Jewish News, Philip Slomovitz had a column in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. As a result of the Kaplan incident, he devoted his June 30, 1922, column to the situation of Jewish students in Michigan’s colleges and universities. He wrote that Jews were allegedly being discriminated in terms of admission to the Detroit College of Medicine (which later merged with the City College of Detroit and is now known as the Wayne State University School of Medicine).

He also reported that a student said the Michigan College of Agriculture (which later became Michigan State University) was a hotbed of antisemitism, resulting in Jews being “driven out of the college.” The student cited an incident in which a Jew was called a “damn Jew” in a military science class.

With regard to the University of Michigan, Slomovitz’s sources suggested that there was no “anti-Jewish movement except for social class.” While a student at U-M, Slomovitz was a night editor of the student newspaper, the Michigan Daily.

On July 28, 1922, a month after its inital reporting on the controversy, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle reported it had completed an investigation on the Kaplan incident (although it is not clear how comprehensive the investigation actually was).

The investigation concluded there was no antisemitism at the Naval Academy and that Kaplan was disliked because of his negative character. The Chronicle concluded its investigation with the following: “The Chronicle is happy to correct a wrong against a Government Naval school.”

The incident was extensively covered in Michigan daily newspapers. A number of Michigan newspapers devoted editorials to the story. For example, an editorial in the Lansing State Journal concluded that Kaplan’s “Hebraic descent” precipitated the “indignity” that he experienced.

The Detroit Free Press concluded that the treatment Kaplan received was because of his “Jewish blood.” The newspaper also observed that the academy was turning out officers but not gentlemen. It also suggested that there was a “fundamental defect in the institution which must be remedied.”

The Muskegon Chronicle concluded that Kaplan was ostracized because of his race, because he was a grind and unpopular.

The Grand Rapids Press said the insult to Kaplan was due to the “unfortunate disposition of young men … to an unpopular and rather pestiferous comrade.” The daily newspaper in Escanaba noted that since in previous years “gentiles” were “maliciously lampooned” in the Lucky Bag, the attack on Kaplan did not reflect “racial malice.”

This 1922 Naval Academy incident contributed to a robust debate pertaining to issues of Jewish identity, antisemitism, the role of Jews in the military and the contributions that Jews have made to America.

These are issues that we continue to struggle with today.

Sidney Heisler of West Bloomfield is a retired psychiatrist with a long interest in history. He spent more than a year researching this story and visited the U.S. Naval Academy archives in Annapolis to view original documents. Dr. Heisler enjoys speaking to groups about his research. His email is sheisle1@gmail.com.