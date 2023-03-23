March 23 – April 20, 2023

This month we witness a rare astronomical phenomenon: Two successive New Moons in the same Zodiac sign: Aries/Taleh, the ram. We’re getting the fresh, full spectrum of Aries energy delivered via the New Moon at 0 degrees Aries on March 21, and the New Moon at 29 degrees Aries on April 19-20, accompanied by a Solar Eclipse.

The reborn life force, vitality, and the joy of newness all return on March 23, Rosh Chodesh Nissan. Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, the tip of the iceberg of this deeply transformative transit taking us through the next 20 years. We’re getting a taste of it now. Mars/Ma’adim finally ends his 7-month-long journey through Gemini and enters the emotional waters of Cancer on March 25. Intellectualizing goes out the window and its feelings first, reinforced by the First Quarter Moon in Cancer on March 28. It’s all about security, home, identity, and external threats to those essentials that may feel worse than they actually are.

The April 5 Full Moon in Libra Erev Pesach, with Mercury/Kochav sextile Saturn/Shabbtai, and the Sun conjunct Chiron, is Seder night, during which we retell the story of our redemption. The story this year has an especially intense urgency. With so much external turmoil threatening our collective sanity, recalling our great communal deliverance strengthens and renews us.

Courage and conviction are called for April 11 at the conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter/Tzedek in Aries. Be a warrior for peace!

Chodesh Nissan ends with a New Moon/Total Solar Eclipse April 19-20, followed by the Sun squaring Pluto. The power of Nissan enables us to be brave without being a bully, to be confident without being arrogant, to defend the weak without being patronizing, and to stand up for what’s right without being a victim. Chazak, chazak, v’nitchazek!

ARIES / TALEH

Your energy will be the strongest and most vital it’s been in a long time during Chodesh Nissan, thanks to the rare phenomenon of double Aries lunations: New Moon a 0 degrees Aries on 3/21, followed by Rosh Chodesh Nissan beginning the evening of 3/22, and the New Moon at 29 degrees Aries on 4/19-20, accompanied by a Total Solar Eclipse. Planetary ruler Mars/Ma’adim finishes his 7-month-long transit through Gemini, entering Cancer on March 25. Your energy and attention turn to the domestic front in full force! Mars trines Saturn/Shabbtai March 30, harmonizing your desires with a clear path forward.

TAURUS / SHOR

Venus/Noga conjuncts Uranus/Oron March 30, setting up a delightful dilemma! Stick to the old straight and narrow, or veer off into new and surprising realms of pleasure and creativity? You’re rewarded when Venus sextiles Neptune/Rahav April 7, supercharging your imagination and painting your dreams with a patina of success. Venus enters Gemini April 10 and trines Pluto April 11, confirming that variety is indeed the spice of life. Don’t fear being spicy! Venus squares Saturn/Shabbtai April 14, exposing your self-inflicted restrictions. Break free of restrictive limitations when the Sun enters Taurus on April 20, just after a Total Solar Eclipse.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Articulate your vulnerabilities in a safe space when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Chiron on March 26. The truth will set you free when you radically liberate yourself from artifice and inauthenticity. The perfect time to do this is when Mercury enters Taurus and squares Pluto on April 3. The only thing you have to prove to anyone is that you’re the real thing when Mercury sextiles Saturn/Shabbtai and Mars/Ma’adim April 5-7. Does unabashed, raw sincerity scare you? Don’t hold back from expressing your core values. Stand for what you believe, and others will believe in you. You’ll even believe in yourself.

CANCER / SARTAN

Mars/Ma’adim enters Cancer March 25, followed by the First Quarter Moon in Cancer March 28. Mars transiting Cancer wants to protect security-oriented priorities: food, home, mother, and money. The Full Moon in Libra Erev Pesach April 5, with Mercury/Kochav sextile Saturn/Shabbtai and Sun conjunct Chiron may magnify feelings of inequality in the home front. If you feel like a victim, it’s because you’re allowing yourself to be victimized! Honest talk with a partner at the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn on April 13 soothes and settles internalized fears. New Moon/Total Solar Eclipse April 19-20 reveals surprises in your work/career.

LEO / ARYEH

An illuminating experience of transcendent self-consciousness is possible April 5, Erev Pesach, when the Sun conjuncts Chiron at the Full Moon in Libra. Powerful empathy and the healing which comes from true self-acceptance are the gifts of this month! The Sun conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek on April 11; your spiritual wisdom and philosophical insights come from seeing things through changed eyes. Take the proverbial plunge at the New Moon/Total Solar Eclipse on April 19-20; your courage is at high tide. Be flexible when the Sun enters Taurus and squares Pluto on April 20, and don’t get sucked into someone else’s power play.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Are you feeling more sensitive than usual? Beware of hasty words, especially with loved ones, when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Chiron on March 26. Resist the urge to stubbornly dig in your heels during disagreements when Mercury enters Taurus and squares Pluto on April 3. A strong urge to display power, or at least to feel like you’ve achieved a win, may feel momentarily important, but ultimately, the root of the conflict is really about your ambiguous feelings regarding the long-term status of a relationship. Mercury sextiles Saturn/Shabbtai and Mars/Ma’adim on April 5, supporting that extra bit of self-discipline you’ve been missing.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

It feels good to feel good! Especially when it seems like a long time since the last time. Escape for some fun March 30, your feel-good day, with Venus/Noga conjunct Uranus/Oron in Taurus. The April 5 Full Moon in Libra April 5, Erev Pesach, with Mercury/Kochav sextile Saturn/Shabbtai and the Sun conjunct Chiron, is a recipe for expanded spiritual consciousness. Your naturally powerful charisma is boosted by a sextile of Venus and Neptune/Rahav April 7. Venus enters Gemini and trines Pluto April 10-11, supporting fresh creativity. The square of Venus to Saturn April 14 encourages investing in your own potential.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Scorpios are known for their transformative power of renewal. Model this magic as your modern planetary ruler Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, and your classical planetary ruler Mars/Ma’adim enters Cancer March 25. You feel a sharpening and a precision of purpose when Mars trines Saturn/Shabbtai March 30. Don’t sweat the small stuff when Mercury/Kochav squares Pluto and sextiles Mars April 3-7. The dogs may bark, but the caravan passes on! Venus/Noga trines Pluto April 11; your powers of persuasion are compelling. Your natural leadership skills shine April 20 when the Sun enters Taurus and squares Pluto. Lead by example!

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

It’s been a rough seven months with Mars/Ma’adim in your solar opposite Gemini, but good news: Mars finally enters Cancer on March 25, redirecting all that energy from your head to your heart. You’ve overthought every matter to the uttermost but you’ve yet to feel what’s really at stake. April 11’s conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter/Tzedek rekindles the hope of love and lights the way forward. Be brave and take the first step. Unstick yourself with courageous creativity. Sharing your real self is the first step. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse April 19-29 reveals a truth you’ve been avoiding.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

You’re the lucky beneficiary of a supportive, energizing, harmonious trine between Mars/Ma’adim and Saturn/Shabbtai March 30. You’re unusually peppy and peppery! The vigor of Chodesh Nissan imbues your life force with vitality; your ability to be both present and practical makes you indispensable Erev Pesach when Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn at the Full Moon in Libra with Sun conjunct Chiron. Your attention is your most valuable commodity! The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn April 13, followed by the square of Venus/Noga to Saturn April 14, brings outstanding matters of the heart to their natural conclusion. You’re at peace with your decisions.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, resurrection, and transformation, enters Aquarius on March 23, Rosh Chodesh Nissan. This is the beginning of a 20-year transit through your sign which changes everything and everyone, especially you. Venus/Noga conjuncts Uranus/Oron in Taurus on March 30, allowing you to retrospectively consider the struggles of the last few years and see them for what they really are: a strengthening of your will, a confirmation of your values, a rededication to that which you hold dearest. The phoenix rising anew from its ashes is the spiritual sigil of this epoch. Prepare to be transfigured!

PISCES / DAGIM

With Saturn/Shabbtai now in Pisces for the next 2 ½ years, you’re on track to astonish everyone, especially yourself. The love and faith you’ve poured into your dreams will be tried and tested, and everything which emerges will be gold. The purpose of this transit is to build up, bolster, and ultimately create a viable structure for your most sustainable vision. The sextile of Venus/Noga to Neptune/Rahav April 7 brings grace and favor from important, influential sources. The Sun conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek on April 11; you’ll find the universe is reflecting and returning your own generosity and goodwill many times over.