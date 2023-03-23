The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Yeshiva Zekelman Campus, 15151 W. 10 Mile Road in Oak Park to start its travels to Campus Martius/Cadillac Square.

On March 28, 12 Mitzvah Tanks/Mobiles (RVs) will parade from Oak Park to Downtown Detroit to celebrate the upcoming holiday of Passover, starting at sundown April 5, and to honor the late Rebbe’s 121st birthday, which is on April 2.

At around 11:45 a.m., care packages for Passover will be given out and then the Mitzvah Tanks will disperse across the state to do good deeds. Locations include Lansing, West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington Hills, Troy, Royal Oak, Birmingham and more. Each RV will then continue to various destinations throughout Metro Detroit, each carrying local Chabad personnel and the Yeshiva’s Friday Boys.

Rabbinical students studying in the international Chabad Yeshiva in Oak Park will parade in the Passover spirit. These students are Chabad emissaries coming from five continents and 20 countries, from Brazil to South Korea.

Thousands of boxes of authentic handmade Passover matzahs, known as “Shmura” matzah, will be given out to those in need throughout the parade because it is a mitzvah to eat matzah on Passover. These matzahs are made specifically for the purpose of fulfilling this mitzvah.

This is a project of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan.