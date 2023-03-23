Temple Israel partners with Forgotten Harvest on the second and fourth Thursday of each month to provide food and meals to more than 100 families.

On Feb. 23, Temple Israel volunteers worked through icy and cold conditions to help hand out food to families in need through the Forgotten Harvest food pantry program.

Temple Israel partners with Forgotten Harvest on the second and fourth Thursday of each month to provide food and meals to more than 100 families.

Forgotten Harvest is a non-profit food rescue organization that collects food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it free of charge to organizations feeding the hungry in Metro Detroit. In 2015, the nonprofit distributed more than 40 million pounds of food to more than 260 emergency food providers.