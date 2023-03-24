Looking Back: Summer Feast from the Past

So, as the weather starts to warm, I thought I might help you plan a meal for the summer. I have some suggestions from historic advertisements I found in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

Over the past 81 years, the JN and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, have always catered to the desires of our readers. This is especially true when considering their noshing needs.

So, as the weather starts to warm, I thought I might help you plan a meal for the summer. I have some suggestions from historic advertisements I found in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

I followed simple criteria for my eating advice. First, tastiness. After all, does any criterion rank higher on the eating scale? Second, the enticing presentation of the advertisements themselves. Finally, for the working stiffs among us, foods that are swift to prepare.

To begin, we need a main dish. Who doesn’t like hamburgers? Is there a more American food stuff than a big, juicy hamburger? One could argue it’s the quintessential, globally recognized, all-American dish. It does take some time to properly prepare and grill or fry hamburgers, but I have a shortcut for you. As the ad says: “Open Wide! Here comes one of those thick, delicious Biffs [frozen] ground beef patties.” The image of the young man with the big mouth says it all (June 4, 1965, JN).

Maybe you’d rather have chicken? Well, Henry H. Shapero presented the “new” way to buy poultry with no head, feathers or feet. No sense paying for these wasteful parts. Henry’s ad even illustrated the difference for you (March 3, 1950, JN).

Perhaps you’d prefer fish, say tuna? One of the best drawings one can find for an ad is the one for “Chicken of the Sea” tuna in the May 18, 1951, JN. It declares that Chicken of the Sea is the “Freshest fish you can buy … because it’s kept FRIGID from catch to can!” It also included (no disrespect to women intended here) a recipe for real “He-Man Tuna Neapolitan.”

Are you really pressed for time? Try the “3-Second Meal,” Mother’s Old Fashioned Gefilte Fish. It is “out of the jar, on to the plate.” As the ad’s chef says: “Presto … for a cool delicious summer dish.”

For a side dish, Heinz Kosher Baked Beans might go very nicely with burgers or chicken. Everyone points to the kosher seal on the side of the Heinz can (Feb. 2, 1953, JN).

Now, how are you going to wash it all down? A soft drink, perhaps? In 1960, Pepsi-Cola published an elaborate ad to make you aware that it was kosher and “Now in Detroit!” The KP on the bottle cap let you know it is certified kosher parve (April 1, 1960). Or maybe, you’d just like a after-dinner coffee? “Sanka for Summer. Such a Mechaieh! (June 25, 1982).

Would you like something a bit stronger? Beer is always good with summer meals. How about a Detroit-made Altes Lager, “The Toast of the Tavern … the Host in the Home!” (July 3, 1942). Hmm — I do find it a bit odd that the ad was on the same page as the “Children’s Corner.” Maybe not the best placement on the JN’s part in this instance.

I hope this Looking Back has helped you plan a summer feast. Should you need more suggestions, just peruse the Davidson Archive. You’ll certainly find something to tickle your palate.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.