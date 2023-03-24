Sparty with members of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority in the upper deck at Spartan Stadium during Mega Shabbat 2022. Pictured left to right: Lauren Tarnopol, Katelyn Selsky, Ricki Warren, Alena Blumberg, Mara Gordon, Dana Simon, Alex Scheier, Haley Robins and Sydney Sokol.
A mitzvah auction, bringing more good deeds into the world, will be held in memory of the victims. Students can bid on prizes by committing to a mitzvah each week.

MSU Chabad’s annual Mega Shabbat is taking on a different meaning this year. After the recent tragedy at Michigan State University, Chabad is helping a Jewish campus community heal together.

The event will pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The pre-dinner portion of the event, which Chabad calls the “Israel Matzah Ball Social,” will feature items to remind people of Israel, including henna painting and a Kotel photo backdrop. The meal will be prepared kosher in the Spartan Stadium kitchen. Guests can partake of all the delicious food from the Matzah Ball pre-social, dinner and dessert.

Brad Grossman (right) enjoys spending time with friends at his first Mega Shabbat at the 2022 event.
When Shabbat in a stadium was first introduced to the Spartan community by Chabad in 2019, it was a wildly unheard-of idea for MSU. At this year’s event, Chabad expects to have 400 people in attendance, with special guests including Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, MSU’s interim president Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. and other university officials.

Students at Michigan State University, their families and members of the Greater Lansing Jewish Community enjoy a tasty meal during Chabad’s Mega Shabbat 2022 dinner at Spartan Stadium.
Mega Shabbat will take place on Friday, March 31, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the MSFCU Club on the fourth floor of Spartan Stadium. The event is free for all to attend. There are also opportunities to sponsor a table, the Matzah Ball Social, Shabbat candle lighting or Kiddush. Please visit megashabbatmsu.com to register or become a sponsor.

Chabad is also looking for additional prize donations. If you would like to donate, you can email simi@jewishmsu.com.

