Interfaith relations, antisemitism and a better understanding of the world around us were just a few issues that more than 100 high school students took on while attending the American Jewish Committee Leaders for Tomorrow (AJC LFT) program in Washington, D.C., March 12-14. I had the privilege of representing Detroit as one of two students who participated in the program.

AJC’s Leaders for Tomorrow is comprised of a variety of students from Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Long Island, Westchester/Fairfield, New York City, Miami, Boston and Washington. Once a month, I meet with AJC officials and a group of 20 other high school students from the Metro Detroit area.

This past week, we had the opportunity to meet with officials from all faiths and backgrounds, including Catholics, Latinos, African Americans, and representatives from Israel, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Morocco. AJC LFT also brought teenagers together from all over the United States to learn from each other and build up our advocacy skills to bring back to our community and school campus.

While I may live in a diverse community, I have not spent much time learning about religions or cultures outside of my own. That is why this experience was so eye-opening. I learned about the Catholic faith by sitting in a pew at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, the site of President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. I had the opportunity to talk with officials from Bahrain and learn about their recognition of Israel.

I know others in my cohort had similar conversations with officials from Morocco and the U.A.E., along with people from the Islamic and Latino communities. It was fascinating to learn about their cultures and traditions and to see how they view the world and the Jewish community.

As a Jewish people, we have much to learn from the world around us and the people in our own community, but also in places that may seem far away, yet may still have a profound impact on our lives. I learned that despite coming from different backgrounds, we were all united in our passion for making the world a better place.

One of the most important topics we discussed was race relations and antisemitism. We heard from the African American community and how they grapple every day with discrimination and racism. It was inspiring to hear about the work they are doing to fight for justice and equality. The conversation was difficult to listen to and, at times, uncomfortable. But it was important to have the discussion so we could better understand each other’s perspectives and find a better path forward, together.

We also explored combating religious intolerance. There are people in our own community who may not know anything about other faiths but have already decided they don’t like them because of what they believe.

We learned from Jews, Muslims and Catholics about how they are promoting a better understanding of their religion and what we can do collectively to promote a better understanding among all religions. We talked about ways to combat religious discrimination, including antisemitism on campus, and to promote mutual respect and understanding. It was great to learn how our communities have been working together for decades to develop a better understanding of each other and how I can and should take time to meet and better understand people from different faiths and backgrounds.

Visiting the monuments in Washington, D.C., was a powerful experience. We got to see the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Standing in front of these monuments, we were reminded of the sacrifices people have made to fight for justice and equality. It was a humbling experience to think about how much work still needs to be done to ensure everyone has access to the same opportunities and freedoms.

Former Congressman, University of Michigan alumni and now AJC CEO Ted Deutch met us at the Capitol and talked about his experience in Congress and his recent trip to India developing the relationships critical to building stronger communities. Hearing from the Congressman and having a chance to talk with him afterward had a profound impact on me.

He is well respected and deeply committed to standing up for the Jewish people and the democratic values that unite us all. But he and all the other speakers I heard from, including U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt and Shelley Greenspan, the Official White House Jewish Liaison, were accessible and interested in what we had to say, just as much as we were eager to learn from them.

While I may have been “Inside the Beltway,” the AJC Susan & Bart Lewis Family Leaders for Tomorrow Advocacy Day took me outside my bubble. I had the chance to meet people from different backgrounds and from around the world. And I had meaningful conversations about the problems and issues facing our groups. It was inspiring to see how much passion and commitment there is out there to create a better world and know that I am very much part of that world.

As a member of the Detroit cohort, being in Washington and actively participating in the conversation was an important step in my journey toward becoming a more empathetic and understanding person and a better advocate in our community.

I learned so much about different cultures and traditions, and I came away with a renewed sense of hope for the future. The world is a complicated place. Yet, despite the problems we are facing, there are people already working on repairing it.

Although I am too young to vote, we are never too young to make things better. And to the AJC, that’s something for which I am grateful.

Spencer Cherrin is a sophomore at the Frankel Jewish Academy, participating in the American Jewish Committee Leaders for Tomorrow program. He will join world leaders at the AJC Global Forum in Tel Aviv this June and explore the key political, strategic and social concerns affecting the future of world Jewry.