Ways to teach your kids to love their Jewish heritage.

One of the greatest gifts we can give our kids is a strong and positive connection to their Jewish heritage. America is a melting pot and a nation of immigrants, but every Jewish child should experience the wonderful depth and richness of Jewish culture and forge their own unique Jewish identity.

Encouraging kids — especially teens — to strengthen the connection to Judaism and actively explore their Jewish heritage can be challenging. We live in a cosmopolitan, online world that’s filled with pressures and distractions that previous generations could never have imagined. The good news is that if you can offer a genuine sense of belonging, kids will usually jump at it!

In the 20th century, the Jewish community was far more cohesive and life generally felt simpler. Milestone life events like a bar or bat mitzvah created a powerful sense of belonging. Tasty Jewish food, holidays and the synagogue cemented Jewish culture and Jewish identity. Even in small towns, most Jewish kids grew up with a cultural connection to a wider Jewish community. Their lives, outlook and personal values were shaped by their Jewish heritage.

Tips for Enhancing Judaism

Celebrating a bar or bat mitzvah and getting together to enjoy traditional Jewish food on holidays like Passover, Shavuot and Rosh Hashanah are still great ways to expose your kids or grandkids to Jewish culture. These days, though, you need something more to create a real sense of belonging in a rapidly changing world.

Here are five tips for teaching kids to love their Jewish heritage:

Celebrate Jewish holidays. A traditional Pesach seder with the Haggadah continues a tradition that goes back to the days of the Bible. Read to your kids! There are plenty of wonderful children’s stories that bring to life thousands of years of Jewish history and tradition. Encourage your children to undertake their bar or bat mitzvah and try to make it a profound experience for them. Make a point of exploring different types of Jewish food and cooking. Don’t limit yourself to a weekly Shabbat dinner when it comes to Jewish cuisine. Give your kids the adventure of a lifetime and take them — or send them — on a trip to Israel. It’s the single best way to give them a solid Jewish identity!

Travel to Israel

Kids and teens love adventure and the opportunity to travel. A well-planned trip to Israel is a life-changing adventure, and an effective, enjoyable way to help kids develop an enduring Jewish identity and permanently strengthen their connection to Judaism.

Israel, with its golden beaches, sunny weather, vibrant cultural life, ancient religious and archaeological sites, and stunning natural beauty is an amazing country for any tourist to visit. If you’re Jewish, the experience is on a whole different level.

A trip to Israel is an opportunity for kids to step off the plane at Ben-Gurion airport and walk straight into a thriving Jewish society where modern Hebrew is the spoken language and Jewish food is on (almost) every menu.

Israel is a small country — all of Israel would fit into New York State approximately six times over. This is great for travelers because it means that you can visit all kinds of fascinating places without forcing your itinerary or making too many tiring journeys. It’s also easier on the budget.

If you are planning a bar or bat mitzvah in Israel, your teen will have a unique opportunity for a very spiritual experience as well as absorbing different aspects of Jewish culture, identity and history. Even a short visit can include a trip to the Kotel, a tour of key biblical sites, visits to Israel’s world-renowned museums, and — perhaps most importantly — a chance to meet ordinary Israelis.

Even a brief holiday in Israel will give your kids all kinds of unexpected insights into their Jewish heritage and really make them feel like they are part of the Jewish people and its ancient — and more modern — traditions.

Iris Hami is president of Gil Travel Group, specializing in Israel travel.