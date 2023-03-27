Everyone gets involved!
Everyone gets involved!

Chabad Jewish Center is all about creating opportunities for Jews to engage as a community, and this program was exactly that.

Ladies from around Troy, Rochester Hills and throughout the eastside gathered at the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy for a challah bake. They learned how to make challah, the meaning behind this spiritual food and the power of Jewish women.

There was a challah and dip buffet, where the women got an opportunity to taste different types of challah with a variety of dips.

The challah and dip buffet
The challah and dip buffet Chabad Jewish Center of Troy

Chana Caytak and Mushky Dubov led the evening with insights, stories, inspiration and a moving video.

Debra Bucksbaum, Julie Dotan and Kelly Bergeron enjoy the evening.
Debra Bucksbaum, Julie Dotan and Kelly Bergeron enjoy the evening. Chabad Jewish Center of Troy

Chabad Jewish Center is all about creating opportunities for Jews to engage as a community, and this program was exactly that.

Some ladies gather for a picture at the end of the event.
Some ladies gather for a picture at the end of the event. Chabad Jewish Center of Troy

Stay tuned for more events from the Jewish Women’s Circle, which is Chabad Jewish Center of Troy’s women division.

Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy

Previous articleHelp from a ‘Spunky Monkey’
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR