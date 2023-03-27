Chabad Jewish Center is all about creating opportunities for Jews to engage as a community, and this program was exactly that.

Ladies from around Troy, Rochester Hills and throughout the eastside gathered at the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy for a challah bake. They learned how to make challah, the meaning behind this spiritual food and the power of Jewish women.

There was a challah and dip buffet, where the women got an opportunity to taste different types of challah with a variety of dips.

Chana Caytak and Mushky Dubov led the evening with insights, stories, inspiration and a moving video.

Stay tuned for more events from the Jewish Women’s Circle, which is Chabad Jewish Center of Troy’s women division.

Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy