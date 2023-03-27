Detroit2Nepal community health model comes home.

A West Bloomfield physician and mountain climber is aiming to boost the health of communities in the city of Detroit by using a model he developed 13 years ago in Nepal.

Richard Keidan, M.D., a surgical oncologist with Michigan Healthcare Professionals, is working with Brilliant Detroit to hire community health workers. They will be based at some of the centers the organization runs in neighborhoods across the city.

Brilliant Detroit started in 2015 to provide a radically different approach to kindergarten readiness. It operates 18 neighborhood houses, with a goal of having 24 by next year. Brilliant Detroit does not open a home until it is invited in by a community group, such as a block club. Originally aimed at providing activities for young children (“from belly to age 8,” the organization likes to say), the homes now offer a variety of programs for children up to middle school age.

Co-founded by Carolyn and Jim Bellinson and Cindy Eggleton, Brilliant Detroit has served more than 16,000 people. More than 500 children have gone through its programs, said Regina Reid, programming director.

The goal of the new initiative is to help neighborhood residents get the healthcare they need.

Keidan says the reason many Detroiters have poor healthcare is not because they lack medical insurance — fewer than 9 percent have no coverage — or even because physician practices and clinics are in short supply. But a single mom holding down a low-paid hourly job and perhaps also caring for an elderly parent has scant time to make appointments for checkups and preventive care at times when medical offices and clinics are open. Getting referrals to the right clinic can be difficult. And even with insurance, co-pays can be a problem. Hospital emergency departments become the default health care provider for many city residents.

Keidan, a longtime member of Temple Israel, says accessing public programs of any kind, including healthcare, can be intimidating. “I was a practicing physician for 40 years when I applied for Social Security, and I had to work with a consultant to do it,” he said.

Brilliant Detroit’s community health workers, who will live in the neighborhoods they serve, will offer health education and referrals, informal counseling and social support and encourage residents to seek help when needed. Keidan hopes to hire nurse practitioners to provide some direct care.

“Traditionally, we are always trying to devise ways to drive individuals from their homes and neighborhoods to outside resources,” Keidan said. “We will be changing this and driving the resources to the individuals’ homes and neighborhoods.”

Detroit2Nepal

Keidan’s work with Brilliant Detroit grew out of his love for Nepal. In 1982, he took a sabbatical from his surgical residency and spent most of the year backpacking in Asia with his wife-to-be, Betsy. A highlight of the year was trekking to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal. Since then, he has made more than 30 trips to the Himalayas, most recently in December and January. After working in the Detroit2Nepal village in the Khotang District, he treks in the mountains.

Keidan started the Detroit2Nepal Foundation in 1988, after seeing firsthand the need for health care and education in the tiny mountain country. The organization recruited volunteers in remote villages to help integrate Western medicine with the country’s traditional reliance on shamans and herbal remedies. These community health volunteers completed an 18-segment curriculum on Western medicine, then brought that knowledge to residents and helped them access resources.

Detroit2Nepal has a budget of $200,000 to $250,000 a year, all of it from donations and grants. Keidan manages the fundraising and grant writing, while Betsy handles the administrative tasks. The Keidans take no financial compensation for their work and pay their own expenses when they travel to Nepal.

When Keidan saw a lot of similarities between Brilliant Detroit and Detroit2Nepal, he approached the local organization about starting a community health effort. He says the group’s leaders took “about two seconds” to realize a relationship between the two could help city residents.

The DMC Foundation has given the project a seed grant of $75,000 for its first year. Keidan is optimistic that health insurers or the state will cover the cost of the community health workers once their value can be demonstrated, as he is certain it will be. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is interested in the project, though it hasn’t committed to sponsoring it yet.

Students at Wayne State University’s medical school will soon start working with Michigan Healthcare Professionals at Brilliant Detroit sites, and Keidan hopes to get the project on the curricula for graduate students in public health and social work as well.

The program will be piloted in two Detroit neighborhoods this year, five more in 2024, then scaled up to 24 over the next five years.

Donations to the program can be made through Detroit2Nepal’s website, www.detroit2nepal.org, or mailed to D2N at 2035 Bayou Drive, West Bloomfield, MI 48323. Specify that the funds should go to the D2N/BD healthcare initiative.