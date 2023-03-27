Help from a ‘Spunky Monkey’

Local authors hope to demystify speech therapy with new book for children.

Perhaps Lori Klisman Ellis and Lisa Sherbel thought retirement would be easy, relaxing and even laid back. But these days, the two retired speech language pathologists (SLPs) travel around the area with a giant stuffed monkey to libraries, schools and events to bring their book, Speech Tips with Spunky Monkey, to as many people as possible.

Although they retired from the field, Ellis said she and her co-author felt they had more to contribute to the community. As they chatted on their daily walks to Drake Sports Park, they hatched a plan: They could help kids with speech issues and their caregivers by crafting a guided, fun experience that would leave them with practical tips, a sense of normalization and some humor.

Meet Spunky, a monkey at the zoo who wants to play a ball game with his friends. Even the game itself, Say and Catch, is a tool used in speech therapy. As Spunky encounters each friend, he normalizes their challenges while helping them work through speech strategies for stuttering, articulation issues, receptive and expressive language impairment, hearing loss and voice disorder.

“You know what, sometimes I stutter, too, and it makes me feel blue,” Spunky says to his friend Sophie the Snake. “Just have fun and play. Can you do that for me today? Take a breath and count to two. I won’t interrupt or rush you.”

Everything from the game to the advice Spunky gives his friends to the validating language the characters use is designed to help kids understand speech issues. The colorful illustrations are done by Lou Okell, an artist that Ellis had met through her previous publications.

“It’s an introduction to speech and language challenges, but it also talks about friendships, respecting others and understanding people with different speech challenges,” Ellis said.

“Often, kids are pulled out of classes to meet with a SLP, leaving other kids wondering what happens during these sessions,” she explained. “Spunky and his friends give all kids the language and insight into this world.”

The book includes activities and resources for teachers and professionals to use with children. The authors have been partnering with speech therapy offices and other donors to sponsor giveaways of the book at schools, doctors’ offices, hospitals, special needs resource fairs, author events and vendor shows. They see this sponsorship model as a way to get the book out to families who would benefit from it, and they place a bookplate inside the front cover to promote the sponsor.

Ellis said that she especially enjoys it when they get to read the book to children, and they play the Say and Catch game referenced in the book. “It’s fun and exciting to see the rewards,” Ellis said. “We see the enjoyment in children, and we hear more expressive language.”

They read the book aloud at the Friendship Circle in November and set up a display at the Autism Hero Walk at the Detroit Zoo in September, among many other events. Sherbel brought the book to read in several Detroit-area schools in February. Since the book’s August publishing date, they have already sold or given away more than 200 copies, including to hospitals, speech clinics, elementary schools and other places that they felt could benefit from the book.

“The whole goal is helping others — speech and language therapists and families with special needs children,” Ellis said.

Ellis worked as a speech language pathologist for 36 years in Wayne County and Royal Oak. She began writing professional books and has since published a family memoir and children’s books. More information can be found on her website loriklismanellis.com.

Lisa Sherbel worked for more than 30 years in Macomb County and Walled Lake as a speech language pathologist. Although retired, she continues to fill in when needed in local schools.