JARC celebrates vital staff members.

As the country marks National Caregivers Day, honoring individuals who provide personal care and physical and emotional support to those who need it most, Keneisha Hardrick, a JARC Direct Support Professional (DSP), is one of many caregivers dedicated to the well-being of the people she serves.

Throughout the week, you will find Keneisha at her job assisting with personal care, feeding, cooking and cleaning, as well as preparing for outings, activities and other fun events for the adults she provides care for at JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit via group homes, independent living support and in-home respite care. For nearly a decade, Keneisha has been providing vital care and helping the people she serves to live their best lives.

In addition to essential caregiving duties, another aspect of Keneisha’s responsibilities is to ensure the people she serves at JARC can enjoy a variety of community engagement opportunities.

“The people we serve are amazing, and many are so full of life! There’s always something going on at the homes, whether it’s a visitor, an activity or they’re heading out somewhere,” she said.

Keneisha has had the pleasure of working in several JARC homes over the years. She has recently enjoyed working at the Nusbaum Home and now at 12th Estates.

After ensuring that the people under her care have all their needs met, Keneisha’s favorite part about working for JARC is getting them out and into the community to help them live their lives to the fullest. She loves accompanying them out to dinner, shows at the Fox Theater, sporting events, JARC events and much more. Keneisha enjoys sharing new experiences with them and values JARC’s commitment to providing the people they serve with opportunities to participate in activities, practice hobbies and to try something new.

As part of National Caregiver’s Day in March, JARC celebrates, appreciates and honors all their vital caregiving staff members who are dedicated to fulfilling JARC’s mission of enriching the lives of people with disabilities through gentle and loving support, valued relationships and engagement with the community.

March also marks National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which aims to shine a spotlight on the disabled community and demonstrates how people with developmental disabilities live normal lives.

“The most significant responsibility that anyone can have is the safeguarding of the life of another person. Our caregivers take this responsibility on each and every day,” said JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein.

An important part of Keneisha’s job is her relationship with her JARC coworkers. They spend a significant amount of time together each week, working hard to provide the best possible care for those living in the home. She says that when a fellow staff member isn’t feeling well or needs help, everyone is quick to step in and lend a hand. Keneisha describes her relationships with her colleagues as a family.

Keneisha says the one aspect of her job that sets JARC apart from other providers is the way JARC cares for the people they serve. “Everyone goes above and beyond their job descriptions, which makes me proud to be part of the team. Most facilities don’t really take heed to what those they serve enjoy, and JARC pays a lot of attention to that. They always put the people they serve first.”

Anyone interested in becoming a part of the important work JARC does or knows of someone who may be, visit www.jarc.org/career to explore career opportunities.