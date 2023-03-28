Hadar Orshalimy’s new album “Witchcraft” is a tribute to the women artists who did not necessarily get their due.

It’s no secret that many of the composers who built the Great American Songbook — Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Harold Arlen among them — were Jewish.

Less celebrated, however, are the Jewish women in those ranks. But Hadar Orshalimy hopes to change that.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the Israeli-born, New York-based singer and songwriter released a new album, “Witchcraft,” featuring nine pop standards penned or co-written by Jewish women. Her selections range from hits — Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight” (lyrics by Dorothy Fields), “The Best is Yet to Come” and “Young at Heart” (lyrics for both by Carolyn Leigh) — while others represent deeper digs, such as Ann Ronell’s “Willow Weep for Me,” which has been recorded more than 800 times, and Ruth Lowe’s “I’ll Never Smile Again.”

Presenting them together, “Witchcraft” is both tribute and testimonial, shining a light on artists whose contributions are not fully appreciated.

“These women were amazing,” Orshalimy, 41, says by phone from the New York City home she shares with her husband and fellow musician, Sheldon Low, and their nearly 2-year-old daughter. “They were as badass as the male writers at the time were — these women were 10 times more badass. They literally all went against every social norm at the time — not just being Jewish, which in the 1920s and 1930s meant you couldn’t work anywhere. My grandmother couldn’t get a job at Ford because she was Jewish, right? And being women, whose ‘job’ was to stay home and have babies, they had to work double hard.

“So, as a Jewish woman who has a young daughter now, and with women’s rights being challenged and the incredibly high rise in antisemitism, I felt like this is the time to do something positive and celebrate and honor these women and give them the recognition they probably never got.”

Orshalimy’s own music journey began in Tel Aviv, though her mother (maiden name Beth Ann Fishman) was born in Detroit, attending Mumford High School; the singer and her family spent summers visiting family, many of whom are still in the suburbs. “My mom’s entire family is very, very musical,” Orshalimy says. “Family time would usually involve sitting at the piano, testing each other’s ear — who can get the right chord to which song. Some people watch sports, this is what we used to do.”

A musical career trajectory “wasn’t even a choice,” she adds. “It was just kind of always there. I studied music, took piano lessons, started singing in children’s choirs and singing groups. I was always pretty good at it. I don’t think I ever made a decision — ‘OK, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ It’s just what I lived and what I wanted to do all the time, and it just was the thing that guided me.”

Orshalimy served in the IDF, including a summer assignment at a youth camp in Wisconsin, where she first met her future husband. She began college studies in Israel but transferred to the Berklee College of Music in Boston during August of 2004, where she reconnected with Low, and continued to “put one foot in front of the other” on her career path. Along the way, Orshalimy, who moved to New York in 2006, refined her philosophy toward music as a vocation — and a business.

“At some point, I realized I was in it for the music and the love of music and the way it made me feel when I would create and perform and collaborate,” she explains. “I realized it wasn’t about the fame, and I didn’t really care about pursuing a record deal or a publishing deal — I did at the beginning, but I realized it wasn’t about that.”

Employing a DIY, grassroots strategy and funding via Kickstarter and other campaigns, Orshalimy has built a dedicated audience through house concerts and other intimate appearances, including for synagogues and cultural organizations. She’s released several albums of her own music and works with her husband as a duo called We Are the Northern Lights. “Witchcraft,” meanwhile, is a sequel to her first jazz album, “It Never Was You,” which she released during December of 2019 after creating a Great American Songbook repertoire to perform at a reception in New York for former President Barack Obama.

“The first album did have some female Jewish writers on there, but it wasn’t a majority,” she says. During virtual concerts she produced during the pandemic lockdown, Orshalimy’s fans began to ask for a sequel, which inspired her to “do a little more research” into the realm of Jewish female writers for “Witchcraft.”

“What I found is almost all of them are lyricists,” Orshalimy says, “and the lyrics these women wrote were so heartfelt and powerful, just little nuances here and there in the way they expressed emotions. I think there was something about the live-or-die kind of situation they were in that just made them hustle like there’s no tomorrow and made the emotions run so strong. Everything was felt so fiercely, the love and the loss and the pain and the struggle.

“It’s so different than what you hear in (pop) music today.”

Orshalimy has built a show around “Witchcraft” and other standards, with a “storytelling” aspect from her research. She’s also recorded a third album of additional Great American Songbook material she plans to release in the future — and a list of other projects she’ll get to as time and circumstances allow.

“We have many songs — so many songs. There’s never a shortage of those,” she says. “There’s always the next album, and the next album … It’s the work of my life, so I want to just keep doing it and move forward.”

You can purchase “Witchcraft” at https://hadarmusic.com.